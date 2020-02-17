Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Shows Off Tiny Waist In Sexy Activewear

Hilde Osland’s most recent social media share has her fans buzzing. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram are well aware, Osland is one of the most popular influencers on the platform, and she has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her gorgeous curves in a variety of NSFW outfits, including bikinis, lingerie, crop tops, and more. In the most recent update added to her feed, the social media star stunned in four new photos.

In the caption of the post, she did not specifically tag her location, but she struck a pose outside with a ton of trees and a gorgeous body of water just behind her. In the first image in the series, the model posed in profile, looking over her shoulder and flashing a smile to the camera. Osland wore her long, blond locks down and slightly waved, adding a beautiful, multicolored headband as well. The stunner also rocked a nice application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

The smokeshow flaunted her killer figure in some seriously sexy activewear that included high-waisted pants that fit her like a glove, hugging all of her gorgeous curves. On top, she sported a cropped hoodie and her taut tummy was on full display. In the second shot in the deck, the beauty wore the same outfit, only that time she struck a slightly altered pose, looking straight into the camera with a smile. The next two photos showed the model rocking the same, sexy activewear but posing in different ways.

In the caption of the post, Osland tagged Buffbunny Collection, crediting them for her outfit. Even though the post has only been live on her page for a short time, it’s earned a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 33,000 likes in addition to well over 400 comments and that number only continues to grow with time. Many Instagrammers commented on the shots to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more were left speechless and commented with emoji instead of words.

“Absolutely stunning. I love your pretty face,” one fan raved, adding a series of heart and heart-eye emoji.

“It’s all you babe, not the gear that’s exciting,” a second Instagrammer wrote.

“Love your smile quite face brave look beautiful body,” one more chimed in with a series of emoji attached to the end of their comment.