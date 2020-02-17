Australian Model Tarsha Whitmore Smolders In A Daringly Short Corset Dress While Sitting In A Car

Tarsha Whitmore often dazzles her fans with some incredible looks, and her most recent ensemble certainly did not disappoint. The Australian model took to her Instagram account over the weekend to show off the sexy outfit in a new set of photos that have earned nothing but love from her 781,000 followers.

The eye-popping post was uploaded on Sunday and included a total of two snaps of the stunner sitting in a car, which boasted a sleek, black leather interior. She turned her body toward the seat next to her where the camera was positioned, gazing at it with a sultry, smoldering stare.

Tarsha did not indicate exactly where she was heading out to, but she was certainly dressed to impress no matter the destination. The model looked smoking hot in a skimpy corset dress from Oh Polly that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure.

The Aussie beauty sent pulses racing in her tight bodycon dress that was made of a light pink satin material that popped against her gorgeous all-over tan. The number featured thin shoulder straps, as well as underwire-style cups that were hardly enough to contain the babe’s voluptuous assets. An eyeful of cleavage was also left well on display thanks to the dress’s low-cut neckline — though Tarsha’s followers hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

Tarsha’s look also featured a gorgeous piping detail that flattered her hourglass silhouette, which was defined thanks to the clingy nature of the dress that hugged the stunner’s killer curves in all of the right ways. Also of note was its daringly short length — though it nearly made for a major wardrobe malfunction. The dress grazed only to Tarsha’s upper thighs and threatened to expose too much in the first snap of the upload. Fortunately, the model expertly positioned her arm in the second photo and avoided the potential overexposure.

Unsurprisingly, the double Instagram update was a major hit with Tarsha’s massive following on the social media platform. The post has racked up more than 18,000 likes after 18 hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for the social media sensation’s jaw-dropping display.

“Stunning as always,” one person wrote.

Another called Tarsha “an actual angel.”

“You’re so gorgeous,” commented a third.

“So effortlessly beautiful,” quipped a fourth.

This is hardly the first time that Tarsha has wowed her fans with her incredible outfits. Another recent addition to her feed saw her take things to the next level and strip down to nothing more than a minuscule orange bikini that left very little to the imagination. That look also proved incredibly popular, earning nearly 26,000 likes.