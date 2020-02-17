Fans Stunned By Kelly Clarkson’s New Look As ‘The Voice’ Coaches Welcome Nick Jonas In New Instagram Share

Fans were stunned by Kelly Clarkson‘s new look in a show promo shared to Instagram, where the sole female coach of The Voice stood alongside John Legend and Blake Shelton to welcome Jonas Brothers guitarist and singer Nick Jonas. In the clip, the three coaches shared their feelings about Nick joining the reality singing performance series.

Kelly looked stunning in the two-minute-and-25-second video shared to Instagram. Her hair was short and sassy, its almost platinum blond color the first thing you notice when she appears on camera. Kelly’s tresses were parted on her left and styled in a piecy manner, with flipped edges framing her face. She wore fashionable two-tiered hoop earrings that gave a contemporary vibe to her overall look.

More so than her hairstyle, which was stunning and beautiful, was her makeup application, which caused a flurry of comments on the social media sharing site. Many fans did not like Kelly’s darker eyeshadow, which included reddish fuchsia and charcoal gray colors that appeared very prominent against her light skin.

They took to the comments section of the post to share their disapproving views.

“Kelly Clarkson you are getting too far out there. That red eye shadow. Stay true to your roots,” remarked one fan.

“Please lose the red eyeshadow Kelly it does not become you,” noted a second admirer of the first American Idol winner.

“Kelly’s EYESHADOW OMG,” said a third Instagram follower of the NBC series.

In the fun clip, Blake, Kelly, and John attempted to give sound advice to Nick for his first season with the show.

John told Nick that he needed to watch out for the other coaches, who used all their blocks on him in his first season, reminding him that in the end, the main goal of each coach is to win.

Kelly said it was her fifth season as a coach. She also joked that Blake “lies” a lot and will try anything to get someone on his team.

Senior Voice coach Blake, who has been with the series since its inception in 2011, explained to Nick that he should point to himself a lot, copying Blake’s signature move that he uses in order to get a contestant to pick him as a coach.

Blake also said he believes Nick talks too much and told him to cut back. Blake told Nick that he should try “not to lose,” but if the audience response to the former teen idol joining the show is any indication, it appears the singer and songwriter will not have a problem with being accepted.

In the video clip, when Nick is introduced for the first time, the audience does not stop screaming. John, Kelly, and Blake are all awestruck by the response, remarking that the crowd appears to love Nick and saying fans reacted as if The Beatles were being introduced.