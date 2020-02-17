Billie Eilish Bashes Her ‘Trash’ Performance At The Oscars, Admits She Was Sick During ‘Scary’ Show

The Grammy winner hated her performance at the Academy Awards.

Billie Eilish says her performance at last week’s Academy Awards ceremony was “trash.” In a new interview, the 18-year-old Grammy-winning singer blasted her rendition of The Beatles’ classic “Yesterday” during the “In Memoriam” segment of the star-studded awards show.

The “In Memoriam” segment made headlines due to its numerous omissions. The segment failed to honor late actors Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce, Tim Conway, and several others. But Eilish, who took the stage at the Oscars with her brother Finneas on the piano, had a bigger problem with her own voice, which served as the backdrop for the slideshow that paid tribute to the many other actors, filmmakers, and other members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences who died over the past year.

The slideshow featured images of Doris Day, Peter Fonda, John Singleton, Kirk Douglas, Andre Previn, Peter Mayhew and many more icons as Eilish and her brother performed the 1965 Beatles song. But while many fans thought it was a touching and beautiful tribute, in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple’s New Music Daily, Eilish said she “bombed” her performance at the Oscars.

Eilish revealed that she was sick with a cold that day, then said of her performance, “That sh*t was trash.” The young singer also admitted she was way out of her comfort zone while on stage at the 92nd Academy Awards.

“The Oscars is not my …I’m not used to that,” Eilish said. “At least the Grammy’s wasn’t as scary because it was, like, artists… and it felt like my people. It felt like, oh look, a bunch of artists, and I knew a lot of them already and I’d met them and they knew of me. The Oscars, I’m like, these are movie stars. Totally different, the show is so scary… it was so scary.”

Eilish added that she doesn’t usually get nervous when doing performances, but said of the Oscars, ‘That sh*t was terrifying.” The singer also admitted that she was “just glad it was over.”

Fans did not agree with the singer’s review of her own performance. In comments to ABC’s YouTube post of the “In Memoriam” segment, many fans praised Billie’s “angelic’ voice and “stunning” performance.

With the Oscars now behind her, Eilish told Lowe she is way more excited about her upcoming tour, which kicks off in March. The singer said she is “ready” to get back to the road, where the real magic happens.

Of course, while Eilish isn’t a fan of the Oscars, she could find herself there again next year if her James Bond theme song,” No Time To Die,” gets a Best Original Song nod for 2021.