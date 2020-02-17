Curvy Model Alexa Dellanos Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Black Bikini

Popular Instagram model Alexa Dellanos has a body worthy of showing off. From sexy lingerie to slinky dresses, the beauty looks good in practically everything. Her latest Instagram share had her looking smoking hot in a tiny black bikini that left little to the imagination.

Alexa looked stunning in her two-piece, which featured a classic top with small, triangle-style cups that left plenty of her cleavage exposed. The bottoms were also skimpy, having two thin side strings that called attention to her curvy hips.

Alexa’s post was comprised of three photos that showed her outside enjoying time on the ocean. She did not indicate where she was, but it looked like the perfect place to relax and unwind. Two snapshots captured her on a boat while another showed her in the water.

One picture saw the beauty sitting on the stern of a boat near two motors. The image was taken from an angle that was above her, showing off her voluptuous chest and small waist. She leaned back on one hand with her knees bent as she ran her other hand through her wet hair.

Another image showed the model sitting in a seat on the boat. She reclined back, showing off her smooth, flawless skin, hourglass shape and long lean legs. With her eyes closed, she seemed to be enjoying the sun on her skin.

Yet another snapshot showed Alexa standing in water up to her hips. She looked like she had just come up out of the water as her skin and hair were wet. She arched her back as she closed her eyes and ran her hands through her hair.

The beauty’s makeup application included thick lashes, contoured cheeks and a rose gloss on her lips. She also wore a pink polish on her long nails.

Many of Alexa’s fans raved over her incredible figure. Some of them left behind flame and heart-eye emoji, but others had more to say about how she looked in the revealing bathing suit.

“What a perfect woman. I like your body..!” one Instagram user wrote.

“Very nice indeed,” said a second follower.

“You are the hottest natural girl I’ve ever had eyes on,” a third admirer told her.

“My dream girl,” a fourth fan commented.

Alexa seems to enjoy giving her fans plenty of sexy content. Not too long ago, she flaunted her curves in a similar white bikini while enjoying a tropical paradise somewhere near Puerto Rico.