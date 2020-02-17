Adele Stuns As She Shows Off Slim Waist At A Friend’s Wedding

Adele stunned while out in London after losing a reported 100 pounds.

Adele looked slimmer than ever recently as she stepped out for a friend’s wedding after reportedly dropping 100 pounds over the past few months. The stunning “Rolling In The Deep” singer – who looks stunning at any size – revealed her increasingly tiny waist as she was spotted out an about in London over the weekend.

In the candid new photos, which can be seen exclusively via The Daily Mail, Adele wowed in a simple yet chic white top with short sleeves down to her elbows and a green and white floral skirt that cinched in at the waist to flaunt her new figure.

The skirt wrapped around the middle of her torso to put her tiny waist on display and flared out at the calf for a classy and elegant look.

The talented singer reportedly officiated the wedding, which saw her friend Laura Dockrill marry The Maccabees singer Hugo White at The Mason’s Arms in Battersea, London, and also performed for attendees. The big day was also attended by fellow singers Jessie Ware and Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine.

Adele looked uber glamorous as she exited the venue with a group of friends where she was greeted by the paparazzi following her recent highly publicized weight loss.

The star – who recently looked uber slim when she was spotted leaving the gym – had her hair slicked back away from her face and in a very long and wavy ponytail that stretched all the way down her back.

She accessorized with several hoop earrings in her ears, including large gold hoops as well as several bracelets on both wrists. Adele also wore several rings on both hands, with jewelry on almost every finger.

The mom of one kept her makeup glamorous as she sported her signature cat eye eyeliner with a nude lipstick on her lops.

Adele paired her fun and floral ensemble with a pair of nude stiletto high heels with an almost invisible mesh across the toe and held on tight to a small white handbag.

The snaps showed her exiting the wedding reception in the British capital while shielding her face with a feminine pink fascinator hat made up of a floral design and a sheer mesh.

She was also photographed as she got into the back of a taxi where she could be seen with a fuchsia pink flower clipped into her hair on the left side of her face, just above her ear.

The latest candid photos of the British superstar give fans another look at her recent weight loss, which has been stunning fans over the past few months as more photos have emerged on social media.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, it’s thought the beauty dropped 100 pounds after adopting a diet of 1,000 calories a day and drinking healthy green juices. It’s thought she also hit the gym more to help her drop the pounds.