Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shares Adorable Pic Of Infant Son & ‘Jersey Shore’ Co-Stars Can’t Get Enough

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared a new, adorable pic of the infant son she shares with husband Jionni LaValle, Angelo James, to Instagram to celebrate his nine-month birthday. Her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation co-stars seemingly could not get enough of the joy the image brought them and chimed in with their own good wishes for the family.

Nicole has posted monthly updates to Instagram, sharing with her followers how much Angelo has changed since his birth in May 2019.

In this new photo, the handsome little boy, a mix of the best features of both Snooki and her husband, is seen lying on a gray rug. Next to him is a lined piece of paper with the words “9 months” scrawled on it in black magic marker followed by a small heart.

Angelo looks happy and active in the sweet pic.

He is seen holding his feet, which are clad in little white socks with red trim. The baby is wearing a short-sleeved onesie in the image. On it is written the words “cuter than cute” with a little arrow shooting through the word “than” on the shirt.

Angelo’s chubby infant legs are up in the air, and he is smiling a bright and happy grin for his mother. His brother and sister, Lorenzo and Giovanna, are not seen in this particular pic.

In Snooki’s Instagram story, Angelo was seen getting his first haircut. It was unclear as to whom was cutting the baby boy’s hair, but he was surrounded by family and friends for the event, which took place at the Jersey Shore star’s home after a Sunday dinner.

In the video, Angelo is seen teething on a toy while his hair gets a trimmed, with the stylist taking great care to put the first piece of hair on the side for the reality star as a keepsake.

In the photo, the baby’s hair is neat and trimmed, cut in a style where the top of his tresses are a bit longer than the sides so Snooki can push them back and away from his face if she wishes.

Snooki’s reality star pals loved the photo and shared their remarks in the comments section of the post.

“He’s literally in ‘happy baby’ pose. Oh my, he is the cutest,” said Lauren Sorrentino, wife of Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

“I want to chew on his feet,” said Jenni “JWoww” Farley, followed by three smiley emoji with heart eyes.

“Sooooo cute!!!! Perfect combo between you and your hubby!” said a fan of the reality star, who shot to fame 10 years ago as a star of the original MTV series Jersey Shore alongside Mike Sorrentino, Angelina Pivarnick, Jenni Farley, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

The series returned four seasons ago in 2018 with the original cast intact minus Sammi, who did not return to the reality series. Angelina joined midway through the first season and has since remained a cast member.

Snooki announced in late 2019 that the newest season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which will air beginning February 27, will be her last. She has left the show to concentrate on motherhood full time and run her brick-and-mortar business, The Snooki Store, in northern New Jersey.