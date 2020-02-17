Kayla Itsines Flaunts Gym-Honed Figure, Says ‘Strong’ & ‘Healthy’ Looks Different On Everyone

Kayla Itsines is not just an Instagram fitness model, but also a renowned fitness trainer that genuinely cares about her followers. She often takes to the social media platform to encourage her 12.1 million followers to chase after their goals while also sharing her favorite workouts and exercises.

The Australian native also makes it a point to challenge societal norms, especially when it comes to women’s bodies, and inspire women to define success and beauty for themselves. On Sunday, Kayla emphasized this message by posting several photos of women in the throes of their own journeys who are all strong and healthy at different weights, shapes, and sizes.

The photo series begins with a gym selfie of the fitness trainer herself. She poses in the weight room of the gym as she shows off her chiseled figure in a skimpy gym outfit. The trainer wears a dark-turquoise sports bra with spaghetti straps that hugs her chest and leaves her toned abdomen on full display. She pairs the top with dark-gray gym shorts that end at the top of her thighs and show off her long, sculpted legs.

Kayla completes the look with white sneakers and a white Apple watch while her long, brown tresses are pulled up into a high bun on top of her head. As she smiles slightly for the photo, Kayla flexes one of her biceps, revealing the payoff of her hard work.

The following images are of fellow fitness lovers who are part of Kayla’s Bikini Body Guides (BBG) community. The e-books contain a workout program that gives readers exercises and meal plans so they can achieve their fitness goals. The trainer also has her own app, the SWEAT app, which contains instructions, timers, and video demonstrations of each exercise.

In the caption of the post, the fitness guru imparts an inspirational message about women needing to embrace their bodies and who they are without worrying about everything they’re not. She says that every body is different and will have a different health and fitness journey because of that. Kayla adds that the important thing she’s learned for herself is to want and love her body despite what others think of her and that at the end of the day, this is what really matters.

The trainer’s millions of followers agreed wholeheartedly with her message and thanked her for inspiring them to be who they are and define beauty and success for themselves.

“This is such an important message & something you helped me learn over the years and finally BELIEVE. Love you Kayla,” a grateful Instagram user commented.