Devon Windsor Sizzles In A Red Bikini While Cuddling Up To Her Shirtless Husband: ‘Family Portrait’

The Victoria's Secret model stunned in a new bikini photo.

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor sizzled in a gorgeous new photo posted to Instagram over the weekend. While somewhere very tropical, she slipped into a bikini and cuddled up to her shirtless husband, Johnny “Dex” Barbara, as they took a dip in the ocean with their dog, Winston. The gorgeous shot, which the lingerie model posted online on February 16, showed the beauty as she flashed some skin and her big smile for the camera.

The stunning photo showed Devon as she crouched down towards the sea water in her two-piece where her adorable dog, who she tagged in the post, was also taking a dip.

The lingerie model looked gorgeous in a dark red two-piece from her own line of swimwear, the eponymously titled Devon Windsor Swim. She stunned in a plunging red crop-top style top that showed off her décolletage with thicker straps over her shoulders.

Devon also gave her 1.9 million followers a glimpse at her seriously toned torso as she rested her left elbow on her left knee and placed her right hand on her right knee.

The beauty flashed her megawatt smile for the camera, but kept her eyes shielded from the sunshine with a pair of large, dark sunglasses.

She had her signature blond hair tied back away from her face in a bun and accessorized her red bikini look with a silver necklace draped around her neck.

Devon also sported a glamorous gold watch on her left wrist and several bracelets on the other.

As for Johnny, who the lingerie model wed in a romantic ceremony on the tropical island of St. Barts last year, he went shirtless and showed off his own fit figure in a pair of royal blue swim shorts.

He placed one arm around his new wife and the other around his back, while he also rocked a long gold chain with multiple pendants around his neck.

The comments section of Devon’s “family” upload featured several sweet messages from fans who loved seeing the newlyweds looking so happy and healthy in their swimwear while seemingly enjoying a vacation together.

“What a beautiful family picture. How [cute] is Winston in the water…,” one person wrote.

“Oh my gosh this is awesome!” another person commented with a heart eye emoji.

“Hey you’re the most beautiful girl in the world,” a third person told Devon.

The beauty often shows off pieces from her swimwear line on social media. One recent upload to Instagram showed the beauty as she put her enviable model body on display in a white swimsuit and matching cover-up as she posed for the camera.