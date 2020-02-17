Abby Dowse Soaks Up The Sun Wearing Barely-There Bikini In Poolside Snap

Popular Instagram influencer Abby Dowse kicked off the week with a tantalizing snapshot that points out exactly how she has managed to amass a following of 2 million on the photo-sharing site. The beauty’s picture captured her scantily-clad in a skimpy bikini while soaking up the sun.

In the image, the blond bombshell is seen wearing a neon orange bikini. As with most of the swimsuits Abby wears, it was revealing, and it did not leave much to the imagination. The top featured classic triangle-style cups that left most of her breasts exposed, showing off plenty of cleavage and side boob. The bottoms were tied across her waist with strings, calling attention to her thin waistline.

The bombshell was sitting near the side of a swimming pool. A wooden fence lined with trees was on one side of the pool and an iron fence was near the back of it. Abby’s legs were parted as she sat with one leg in the water with her leg outside of the pool with her knee bent. The provocative pose put her toned thighs on display. Her flat abs and voluptuous chest were also prominent in the picture as the sun hit her bronze skin. Abby had a serious expression on her face as she looked at something off to the side.

The stunner wore her hair parted on the side, and it cascaded in loose curls down her back. Her makeup included sculpted brows, smoky eye shadow and mascara. Her cheeks were contoured and she wore a nude gloss on her lips. The beauty also wore a pink color in her nails. She added a bit of bling to her look by wearing dainty necklaces and bracelets.

In the post, Abby wished her followers a nice week going forward. She also mentioned the the two-piece was from online retailer Oh Polly.

Many of her fans expressed how much they enjoyed the photo.

“What a way to start the week,” quipped one admirer.

“You’re really just unbelievable blow my mind with every post how stunning you are,” a second fan told her.

“Amazing body, perfect tan. So gorgeous,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“you are beautiful and a dream,” a fourth follower said.

Earlier in the month, Abby showcased her curves in a purple swimsuit that left little to the imagination. Recently, she gave her fans plenty to drool over when she shared an update that showed her wearing a revealing set of lingerie.