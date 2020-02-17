‘The Bachelor’s’ Corinne Olympios Shares Move-In Pics, Toasts To New Home With Boyfriend Vincent Fratantoni

The Bachelor Nation veteran celebrates her move-in with her new man.

Corinne Olympios has moved way on from The Bachelor mansion. The reality star, who made headlines during Nick Viall’s season of the ABC dating show and for a scandal on Bachelor In Paradise back in 2017, is all settled down now with her new boyfriend, real estate entrepreneur Vincent Fratantoni, just two months after announcing her split from her ex, Jon Yunger.

In a new photo posted to Instagram, Corinne is seen triumphantly holding up a bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne while in her new boyfriend’s arms as they pose outside of their gorgeous new home.

The couple posted more pics of their move-in to their Instagram stories, Us Weekly notes. The 28-year-old Bachelor Nation alum shared photos of her kitchen’s giant island, the living room, master bedroom, and pool, as well as the outdoor garden ornaments that her man purchased. Corinne even gushed over the couple’s state-of-the-art vacuum cleaner.

“We’re setting up our Roomba and he’s really excited,” Corinne said. “This is what new homeowners do. We also got champagne for the occasion.”

In comments to Corinne’s Instagram post, fans expressed joy for Corinne, although some were at first confused about which milestone she was toasting.

“Wait… did you buy a house or get married??” one fan asked.

“You can see how much he adores her,” another added.

“So glad you found your person Corrine!” a third fan added.

“Such a pretty house! Congrats,” another wrote.

Other commenters wondered where Corinne’s new house is located. Some fans thought it looks like it’s in Texas, while others asked if it is in California.

A source previously told Us Weekly that Corinne ended her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Yunger late last year due to “her need to stay in Los Angeles due to major career developments happening in the new year.” Thus, her new home with Fratantoni is most likely located in southern California.

Fans of the Bachelor Nation “villain” shouldn’t be totally surprised by her fast-moving move-in with her new man. In December, an insider told Us the lovebirds met on Instagram shortly after her split from Yunger and hit it off right away. They’ve also been all over the place together during their whirlwind romance.

“They are together in Paris now. Vince just met her parents in Miami,” the source said in December. “They are currently house hunting.”

During the couple’s dreamy trip to Disneyland Paris last month, Corinne posed in her man’s arms outside of Cinderella’s castle. In the caption to the sweet pic, the reality star joked that her builder boyfriend built her her “dream home.”