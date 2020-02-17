Kelly Ripa’s Comment About Mark Consuelos’ Jiujitsu Skills Turns Into A Sexy Couple’s Debate On Instagram

Mark Consuelos proved his power on the jiujitsu mat with his son Joaquin, sharing a pic of the twosome with their instructor. A quick response from Mark’s wife, Live with Kelly and Ryan star Kelly Ripa, turned the actor’s martial arts skills into a sexy and sassy couple’s debate.

In the pic, Mark spoke about how he and his son were on the mat and added the name of their instructor, calling what they were doing “Sunday jitz.”

In response to the image, Kelly made a sexy tongue-in-cheek statement in the comments section.

“I can still submit you in three seconds.”

That quick quip received 487 likes.

Mark answered his wife by remarking, “triangle armbar when I get home.”

Kelly shot back, “promises, promises.”

The image that sparked the sassy social media conversation depicted some serious bonding time between the couple’s youngest child and his father.

Fans loved the bonding pic between father and son.

“Your family is a great inspiration!” said one fan.

“Love Jiu-Jitsu, My husband is a black belt. I am a Blue, makes for great marital fun! I have been a fan since the soap days, but I love to see you join this family too,” remarked a second Instagram user.

Other comments ranged from how wonderful it was that Mark and Joaquin could share this special time together to amazement at Mark’s willingness to try a new and demanding sport.

Mark and Joaquin posed alongside their instructor Ariel Meru Sexton at the Renzo Gracie Fight Academy, which specializes in the teaching of Brazilian jiujitsu and Muay Thai. While it is unclear how long the twosome has been practicing the martial arts, it appears that Joaquin both are beginners as evidenced by the white belt across Mark’s waist.

A white belt is the first of the rankings in the sport, where you learn the basics and then gradually build up your skillset until you get to the higher rankings of that particular style of martial arts. These include belt colors white, blue, purple, brown, and black. Other color rankings are available for students under age 16 that come between white and blue.

Both the Riverdale actor and his teenage son are wearing a blue gi. A gi is the official uniform of the martial arts. It has loose-legged pants that are tied at the waist. The top is a wrap, tying inside to keep it closed internally and outside for an extra layer of closure. The official uniform is then completed with the ranking belt of a participating member.