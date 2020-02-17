Instagram Sensation Jessica Bartlett Sizzles In Cut-Out Bikini During A Day At The Beach

American model Jessica Bartlett sizzled in an ultra-revealing bikini as she spent the day at the beach for her latest Instagram snapshot taken in the Bahamas. The raven-haired model shared the post with her fans on Sunday, February 16.

In the racy snap, Jessica looked gorgeous as she flaunted her curves in a green two-piece. The bikini top boasted cutouts in the middle that showcased Jessica’s ample cleavage. The model stood on a sandy beach, with the beautiful Caribbean sea visible in the background. Another island lined with palm trees was seen farther away.

The 23-year-old stunner also paired the top with a matching pair of low-cut bottoms that have high leg cuts, accentuating her slender hips. The sexy swimwear also put her toned arms, taut stomach, flat abs, and long, lean legs on display.

The bombshell wore her long, brunette locks parted to the side and styled in cascading curls that fell on her back, with some strands rolling over her shoulders.

Although at the beach, Jessica opted for a full face of makeup in the snap. The glam look consisted of well-defined eyebrows, thick lashes, a hint of pink blush on her cheeks, and a glowing highlighter on her face. She completed the style with a light pink gloss on her lips and a glowing light tan all over her body.

Jessica strutted her stuff on the beach as she posed for the camera, diagonally — which exposed her curvy behind in the process. She looked straight into the lens as she gave a fierce look. In the caption, the model revealed that clips were taken in Nassau in the Bahamas.

In addition, Jessica’s over 600,000 followers couldn’t get enough of the post, hitting like button nearly 44,500 times while leaving more than 1,400 comments in the first 14 hours after it was uploaded to her account.

“You are so intimidating! I don’t know if I could ever say hi,” one of Jessica’s followers remarked in the comments section.

“You are making the view more beautiful,” another admirer wrote.

“Man I can’t believe you’re a real person. But darling, you are the view,” a third comment read, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Those eyes! Please block the view more often. You’re so f*cking hot!” a fourth social media user said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica has become known for her racy snapshots on the popular photo-sharing platform. Earlier this month, she showed off her flawless skin as she flaunted her killer physique outdoors in a scanty white lingerie with floral prints. To make the photo fun, she let her pet dog join the photoshoot.