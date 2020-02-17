Candice Swanepoel Leaves Little To The Imagination In A String Bikini

The Victoria's Secret Angel showed serious skin at the beach in the tiniest bikini.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel left pretty much nothing to the imagination in a risqué new snap shared to Instagram over the weekend. The stunning lingerie model flashed a serious amount of skin in the sizzling new bikini photo, which showed the 31-year-old beauty as she posed for the camera in a minuscule string two-piece at the beach.

The NSFW snap, which was shared to social media by Candice’s own swimwear line Tropic of C on February 16, showed the beauty as she flashed her booty to the camera while she posed somewhere very tropical.

The South African star stood sideways on to the camera with her left leg slightly bent and her toned and tanned booty on full show in thong bottoms. She had both arms down by her sides and her back almost fully exposed as the thin string ties of her bikini wrapped around her torso and tied close to her lower back.

Candice arched her back slightly as she looked up towards the sky with dark, round sunglasses covering her eyes and her long blond hair flowing down her back. The star appeared to have enjoyed a dip in the ocean water, as her locks looked wet.

Tropic of C didn’t reveal exactly where Candice was when the photo was taken, though she stood on the golden sand in front of a beach hut with steps leading up to it.

The green foliage of the tropical location could also be seen behind her, set off by the bright blue sky.

But while the brand didn’t confirm her location, Tropic of C did reveal in the caption that Candice – who’s served as a Victoria’s Secret model for the past decade – wore the skimpy and strappy praia bikini top and matching praia bottoms, both in the color described as black glow.

Fans clearly appreciated seeing the supermodel strip down to her slinky swimwear, as the comments section was overrun with messages from impressed Instagram users.

“ICON,” one person commented.

“Super cool,” another fan wrote.

Others flooded the comments section with several fire, heart, and heart eye emoji to show how gorgeous they thought Candice looked in her revealing two-piece.

The latest look at Candice’s bikini body follows a glimpse at the beauty in another smoking hot two-piece last week.

As The Inquisitr reported just last week, the beauty sizzled in another skimpy bikini. That time, she wowed in a tie-dye print red and black two-piece that was also taken from her own line as she swished her hair and sat on a bench during what appeared to be a recent vacation.