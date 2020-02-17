Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Busty Chest & Toned Tummy In Gym Attire

Tammy Hembrow often takes to Instagram to show off her latest pieces from her athletic wear brand Saski Collection. On Monday, the Australian fitness model flaunted her killer body in a couple of mirror selfies.

In the two-part post, the mother-of-two poses in a white sports bra with thick shoulder straps that pushes up her busty cleavage while exposing the length of her chiseled abdomen. She paired the top with matching white sweatpants that rode low on her hips and bunched up around her legs. She completed the workout look with a pair of white sneakers and wore her long, straight blonde tresses pulled up in a high bun with several strands left loose to frame her face. She accessorizes with a thin necklace that disappears into her cleavage and a pair of black sunglasses perched on top of her head. A large, black butterfly tattoo can be seen on her right forearm.

In the first photo, Tammy flaunts her tanned skin from her days spent tanning on the beach as she looks straight at the camera on her phone, showing off her long, white-painted nails. She purses her lips, showing off her pink, shiny gloss while her thick, black lashes make her eyes pop.

In the second photo, Tammy changes up her pose, showing off her silly side as she sticks out her tongue for the camera and holds one arm crossed over her belly, showing off her muscular arms as she does so. A couple other indistinguishable tattoos can be seen on the model’s back and upper right arm.

In the caption of the snaps, the fitness buff writes that she’s a busy mama wearing an outfit from Saski Collection. She tags her separate fitness account, called Tammy Hembrow Fitness, where she posts workout programs, photos, and meal plans. She also takes to the page to post inspirational quotes and before and after photos from her followers.

The Monday post earned over 70,000 likes from the model’s 10.8 million followers in the first two hours of being posted. They also left dozens of comments in which they complimented Tammy on her latest look and asked her for advice on their own fitness journeys and goals.

One fan asked the fitness guru if she had any tips to get rid of bloating, to which she responded that peppermint tea works great.

“Coolest mama in the game no cap,” another follower commented.

“Stunning can’t deal,” one other Instagram user chimed in.