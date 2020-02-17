Jennifer Hudson’s Kobe Bryant Tribute Praised, Chaka Khan’s National Anthem Roasted At NBA All-Star Game

The superstar singers delivered two very different performances at the star-studded NBA game.

Jennifer Hudson and Chaka Khan both performed at the 69th NBA All-Star game in Chicago, but fan reaction to the two superstars’ performances was very different.

Hudson delivered a powerful tribute to Kobe Bryant just before the start of the game. The 38-year-old Oscar and Grammy-winning actress and singer sang an emotional rendition of the classic “For All We Know” as images of Bryant and his daughter Gianna played on a giant screen behind her.

Hudson was introduced by basketball icon Magic Johnson, who asked basketball fans to “come together” to honor the late Los Angeles Lakers legend who died in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter on January 26, and former NBA Commissioner David Stern, who died on January 1. There was not a dry eye in the house after Hudson’s powerful pre-game performance.

Unfortunately, fans weren’t feeling Chaka Khan’s National Anthem quite as much. The music legend delivered a unique rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and she received some clap back on social media for changing the song’s melody.

Variety compared the “I’m Every Woman” singer’s National Anthem to Fergie’s widely panned performance of the song two years ago. While Magic Johnson praised Khan’s “amazing” performance at the NBA game, others, including The Roots’ frontman Questlove, took to social media to react to the “weird” rendition of the National Anthem.

In comments to the TNT’s Instagram post about Hudson’s powerful performance at the NBA All-Star game, some fans used the space to roast Chaka’s National Anthem as they marveled over how she topped Fergie. When one fan noted that Hudson’s performance had everyone crying like a baby, another fired back that then they got that “horrible” National Anthem.

“National anthem was garbage as f*,” one viewer wrote.

“That national anthem made my ears bleed,” another added.

“Who let Chaka on the court?” a third chimed in.

“Thank God for JHud… damn that anthem was some cat killin,” another added.

Variety noted that amid the backlash, many fans said the legendary Khan deserves respect no matter what “liberties” she took with the nation’s song.

Indeed, Khan seemed to tune out her critics as she attended the star-studded NBA game. The gorgeous 66-year-old Rufus alum posted a series of happy pics to Instagram as she enjoyed the day in her hometown. Khan sipped on Starbucks as she sat courtside with her cousin and her manager, and she later posed with stars Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah and Olympian Ben Simons.