‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Jenna Cooper Shares Adorable Gender Reveal From Turks & Caicos Beach

The former reality star is expecting her first baby in June.

Bachelor In Paradise star Jenna Cooper is expecting a baby girl this June. Just three weeks after she announced her pregnancy, the ABC reality star shared a beachy gender reveal as she posed in a pink bikini with her boyfriend Karl Hudson by her side at the Shore Club Turks & Caicos.

Jenna captioned a baby bump pic with the tease, “Blue or pink?” She then instructed fans to swipe to find out the gender of baby Hudson. The follow-up snap featured the words “It’s a Girl” written in the sand, with tiny girly sandals place nearby. A third pic showed off a blue and pick iced cake with a pink middle.

Fans hit the comments to react to Jenna and Karl’s sweet baby reveal.

“I KNEW IT!!!!” one fan wrote. “Yay!!!! You’re going to LOVE having a girl!!! You’re going to be an AMAZING mama!!! SO SO SO excited for you!!”

“A little Jenna I can’t even wait!” another wrote.

“That baby’s outfits will always be on point! Hoping they follow in mom’s footsteps and have every color bow imaginable,” another added.

Bachelor Nation alum Lauren Burnham Luyendyk chimed in with, “Woohoo another girl mom friend!! So exciting!”

Jenna’s happy news comes amid a steady stream of baby bump pics posted on Instagram as she enjoys the beach life with her new love.

Last month, Jenna announced her pregnancy with a poignant Instagram post that was written as a letter to her baby. The mom-to-be wrote that she already loves her baby more than she could have imagined, and she added that she hopes her child will share her parents’ best traits.

The post came one week after Jenna shared the news that she was in a happy relationship with real estate broker Karl Hudson. Jenna wrote that she was finally with “a real man with real morals.”

Since that time, Jenna has shared updates with fans as she shows her growing baby bump and poses with her boyfriend and her pet pig while preparing for the arrival of baby girl Hudson.

Jenna has clearly been living her best life since leaving her faux paradise on Bachelor in Paradise. She was recently featured on the cover of Turks & Caicos magazine, as seen on her Instagram.

Jenna was previously engaged to Jordan Kimball after meeting him on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2018. The former couple called it quits just as that season’s finale aired, amid cheating allegations.