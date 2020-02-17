Fitness Model Ainsley Rodriguez Stuns In A Deep Plunging Red Jumpsuit

Fitness model Ainsley Rodriguez knew exactly how to give her followers a weekend treat: by posting a stunning double-picture update where she modeled a red hot jumpsuit. Though the brunette beauty is most well known for her exercise-based posts, she has also earned fans by giving glimpses into her life outside the gym and demonstrating her mantra of “work hard, play hard.”

In the two photos, Ainsley sizzled while taking the pictures selfie-style in a full length mirror. The outfit consisted of a sleeveless jumpsuit that featured a bold plunging neckline that was so deep that it nearly hit her belly button. The daring top was cinched in at the waist with a ribbon belt, accentuating her trim torso honed from hours at the gym.

The sleeveless cut of the top meant that Ainsley could show off her toned arms, and the loose back yet added another sultry aspect to the outfit. The lower part of the jumpsuit featured a trendy wide leg that was the perfect chic accent to the look.

Ainsley opted for a sleek bun hairstyle to complement the outfit, and favored a fresh-faced makeup look to keep focus on the jumpsuit. She similarly had few accessories, with just a pair of stud earrings and silver cuff bracelet.

Ainsley completed the ensemble with a pair of gold high-heeled sandals and a fashionable black Valentino rockstud clutch.

In the first of the two pictures, Ainsley angled slightly sideways to highlight her curves in a classic mirror selfie pose. The second appeared to be almost exactly the same, only with a much larger smile than the first shot.

In her caption, Ainsley confessed that the upload was a throwback, as she was currently wearing comfier attire after having surgery earlier this week.

Fans quickly showed their love for the snap, giving the upload nearly 35,000 likes and around 1,150 comments.

“Ohhhh wooow beautiful,” raved one fan, along with two pink hearts.

“Looking gorgeous girl!” echoed a second, adding two perfection hand emoji.

“I’m OBSESSED with u lol. Gorgeous,” gushed a third, with besotted face, red heart, and two kissing emoji.

“Most beautiful girl of [Instagram],” concluded a fourth, along with the heart-eye emoji.

The chic ensemble is a far cry from Ainsley’s attire last weekend, when she opted for a more casual look while at the beach in search of some “vitamin sea.” As covered by The Inquisitr, the social media star wowed her fans while modeling a green and purple floral bikini along with a trendy panama hat.