Osmariel Villalobos Wows Her 3.3 Million Fans With New Bikini Pics

Venezuelan model Osmariel Villalobos recently took to her Instagram account and treated her 3.3 million followers to two hot bikini snaps.

In the pics, the stunner could be seen rocking a printed bandeau-style bikini, one that allowed her to show off a glimpse of her enviable cleavage. That’s not all, but she also flaunted her taut stomach, long sexy legs, and her sculpted abs to titillate her fans.

Staying true to her signature style, Osmariel opted for a full face of makeup. However, considering that it was a daytime photoshoot, she chose subtle colors. The application featured an ivory foundation, a nude shade of lipstick, a tinge of pink blush, and defined eyebrows. Her eye makeup could not be seen as she accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses. She also painted her perfectly manicured nails with black polish to ramp up the glam.

Finally, the model wore her highlighted tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her back.

To keep it simple, yet sexy, Osmariel opted for a delicate bracelet and decided to ditch other jewelry items. To pose for the pic, she could be seen sitting on the edge of a boat, running a hand through her hair, looking away from the camera and flashing a soft smile.

The beautiful backdrop of the sea rendered the picture a very serene look and feel and according to the geotag, the snap was captured in La Romana in the Dominican Republic.

The Latina bombshell wrote a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she stated that humans come to this world to be happy and enjoy their time while making the most of the wonderfulness of life.

Within a day of posting, the snap garnered more than 57,000 likes and over 220 comments in which fans and followers showered the model with numerous compliments.

Osmariel posted another picture from the same photoshoot in which she could be seen flashing her beautiful smile while running a hand through her hair. The picture racked up an additional 32,000 likes and above 130 comments which shows that the stunner is very popular on the photo-sharing website.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the world,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow! What a wonderful body. You are a true goddess,” another fan chimed in.

“Are you even real? I can’t believe it!!” a third fan wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “too sexy,” “damn hot,” and “you are my princess,” to express their admiration for the model. Apart from her fans, the snap was also liked by Mariam Habach Santucci, among others.