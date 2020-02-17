Venezuelan Model Georgina Mazzeo Looks Hot In A Revealing Black Dress

Venezuelan bikini model Georgina Mazzeo, who is well-known on Instagram for her skin-baring pictures and beautiful looks, recently took to her page and wowed her legions of followers with a hot snap.

In the picture, the model could be seen rocking a revealing black dress, one that featured a plunging neckline. As a result, the hottie showed off an ample amount of cleavage to titillate her fans. That’s not all, but the short dress also allowed the hottie to show off a glimpse of her legs.

Staying true to her signature style, the model opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation that gave her skin a flawless finish, a peach shade of lipstick, a tinge of pink blusher, nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, a thin coat of mascara and well-defined eyebrows. She also painted her nails with a nude polish to ramp up the glam.

The hottie wore her brunette tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her back. Since her outfit was glamorous as it is, she decided to ditch jewelry. In terms of accessories, she decided to carry a black purse with a chain strap that perfectly matched the outfit.

For the picture, Georgina stood in a nondescript room against the backdrop of a wall. She touched her hair, stuck her tongue out, looked at her phone and clicked a selfie.

In the caption, she informed her fans that her sexy outfit was from the online clothing brand, Revolve.

Within eight hours of having been posted, and as of the writing of this article, the picture has garnered more than 64,000 like and above 330 comments which shows that the model is very popular on the photo-sharing website, so it should be no surprise that many of her sexy posts instantly go viral.

Per usual, fans fell in love with the candid photograph and showered the model with numerous compliments.

“You look so gorgeous. I love you so much, baby,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Omg, why are you so elegant and beautiful? What’s the secret?” another user chimed in.

“Damn, you are so sexy and pretty. This picture made my day,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan asked the model out on a date.

“Hey, would you like to go out with me, please?” they wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “sexy mama,” “too hot,” and “my queen” to praise the Latina beauty.

Apart from her fans and followers, the snap was also liked by fellow Venezuelan model Aleska Genesis.