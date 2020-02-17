‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi’s Worst Nightmare Comes True

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Gabi Hernandez’s (Camila Banus) world is about to come crashing down following over a year of sneaking around and lying to everyone in her life.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers will as watch as Lani Price (Sal Stowers) makes a shocking entrance at Gabi’s wedding to Eli Grant (Lamon Archey). Lani will have a lot to say and it will shocking everyone in attendance at the nuptials.

As fans already know, Gabi blackmailed Lani into leaving Eli at the alter last year. Gabi wanted to get revenge on Lani for shooting and killing her husband, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash). So, she had a device placed on Julie Williams’ (Susan Seaforth Hayes) pacemaker, and threatening to kill her if Lani didn’t comply with her devious plan.

Lani ended up leaving Salem. During that time, Gabi got close with Eli and the pair eventually got engaged. However, Lani knew that she couldn’t let the love of her life marry someone who has been so deceitful.

It appears that Gabi will confess to the shocking claims brought against her by Lani. She won’t be able to deny it any longer, and she may even show her true colors when shes uses the app on her phone to make Julie’s pacemaker go wild at the wedding.

Julie will reportedly collapse at the ceremony when Gabi loses her cool and proves to everyone that Lani has been right about her the entire time. There could even possibly be legal consequences for Gabi after it’s revealed that she has been toying with Julie’s life over the past year.

Eli will likely be sickened by the news that Gabi has been putting his grandmother’s life at stake. He’ll also feel terrible that the love of his life, Lani got caught in the middle of the drama.

Elsewhere in Salem, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) and his husband, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) will both be thinking about their very last Valentine’s Day together.

The couple are currently separated, and on the brink of divorce following Will being sent to jail for allegedly causing a car accident to killed Sonny’s mother, Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans).

However, fans now know that Will didn’t cause the accident, but that it was Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers).

Days of Our Lives fans know that Will and Sonny are still very much in love, and they’ll be missing each other during the romantic holiday.