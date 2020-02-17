Amie Harwick, Drew Carey’s Ex-Fiance, Murdered By Ex-Boyfriend After Falling From Balcony, Police Say

Drew Carey’s former fiance, Dr. Amie Harwick, was reportedly murdered after an ex-boyfriend attacked her in a struggle that led to her falling from a third-story balcony.

TMZ reported that police in Hollywood Hills were called early Saturday morning to a report of a woman screaming. Harwick’s roommate reportedly told responding officers that she was being attacked insider her home, but police instead found Harwick unresponsive under a third-story balcony with serious injuries. She was taken to a hospital but later died of those injuries, the report noted.

Police said they believed that Harwick’s ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, forced his way into her apartment and a struggle then ensued. They said that Harwick was fearful of Pursehouse and had recently taken a restraining order out against him, though the order ended two weeks ago.

Though Harwick was known for her work as a popular sex therapist, she gained widespread fame through her relationship with the actor and comedian. Harwick and Carey were first connected in June 2017 after The Price Is Right host shared a picture with her on Instagram. The two were together for a year and got engaged the following February, but would split in November of 2018. As Fox News reported at the time, there were no signs that the relationship was on the rocks, as Carey shared a number of happy pictures together with the 37-year-old.

The relationship was Drew Carey’s second engagement after he previously popped the question to girlfriend Nicole Jaracz in 2007. He has never been married.

Harwick had made a name for herself in her field and published a popular book, The New Sex Bible for Women. As the book’s description noted, it was something of a self-help guide for women that positioned Harwick as an expert in the field.

“Using scientific studies, case studies, testimonials, input from celebrities and professionals in the sexual health field, and illustrations, Amie Harwick walks you through every question and provides you with the information you need to become a better lover and bring even more enjoyment out of sex.”

Harwick was also active on social media, frequently posting videos to YouTube in which she spoke about the importance of self-care, mental health, relationships, and a range of other topics.

Police have not released any further details in the death of Harwick, including whether she was thrown from the balcony or may have fallen during the struggle. Pursehouse was arrested hours after Harwick’s death and has been charged with murder.