Keilah Kang Flaunts Hourglass Figure, Looks Effortlessly Gorgeous In New Instagram Snap

American Instagram model Keilah Kang, who is popular among her 1.9 million fans for her sexy body and a sensual sense of style, took to her account on Sunday, February 16, and stopped viewers in their tracks by posting a very hot snap.

In the picture, the 23-year-old model could be seen rocking a skintight crop top in a nude shade which she teamed with a pair of printed blue pants. The sexy ensemble not only allowed the model to show off her amazing hourglass shape but it also enabled her to flaunt her bare midriff. That’s not all, but the see-through fabric of her crop top also provided fans with a glimpse of her maroon bra.

Staying true to her style, the stunner opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation that gave her skin a flawless finish. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blusher to accentuate her cheekbones while applying a slick of maroon lipstick. She finished off her makeup with a thick coat of mascara and well-defined eyebrows.

The hottie wore her long and silky, raven-colored tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her shoulders and arms. In terms of accessories, she kept it very simple by only opting for a ring.

Posing for the camera against the beautiful backdrop palm trees, the model stood straight, tugged at the strap of her top with her hand, flashed as a soft smile and seductively looked into the camera.

In the caption, the hottie wrote that she’s enjoying the warm sun and the blue skies, while informing her fans that her sexy outfit was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova, which also sponsored the photoshoot.

Within a few hours of having been posted, and as of the writing of this piece, the picture has amassed more than 66,000 likes and above 370 comments in which fans not only praised the stunning model for her enviable figure but they also showed appreciation for her sense of style.

“You look absolutely amazing, gorgeous, stunning and beautiful!” one of her ardent admirers commented on the snap.

“Damn! You are RIDICULOUSLY SEXY AND BEAUTIFUL!” another user chimed in.

“You are simply amazing!! Love all of your pics,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer wrote that he’s envious of Keilah’s husband, Ben Killian, who she married in 2018.

“You are so breathtakingly beautiful! Your hubby is the luckiest man on Earth!”

Other fans wrote words and phrases like “sex bomb,” “hotness overloaded,” and “so fit” to express their admiration for the model.