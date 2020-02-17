Justin Bieber Says Relationship With Selena Gomez Failed Because He Was ‘Reckless’ And ‘Wild’

Justin Bieber is opening up about the breakdown in his on-again off-again relationship with singer Selena Gomez, saying they ultimately failed as a couple because he was too “reckless” and “wild” while they were together.

The singer is opening up about his marriage to Hailey Baldwin and the work it took him to be ready for such a serious relationship. In getting to that point, Bieber admitted that he needed to become more mature and focused on his behavior, something he couldn’t quite nail down during the years in which he and Gomez were together.

In an interview on Apple Music’s Beats 1, Bieber said that he never really took the time to focus on bettering himself while he was with Gomez, and it wasn’t until after their relationship ended that he learned that lesson.

“In my previous relationship, I went off and just went crazy and went wild, just was being reckless,” he shared. “[With Hailey] I took the time to really build myself and focus on me, and try to make the right decisions and all that sort of stuff. And yeah, I got better.”

As Us Weekly noted, the 27-year-old singers first started dating in 2011 and were together on and off for the next seven years before splitting for good in 2018. During that time, when Justin and Selena were on one of their many breaks, Justin was linked to the 23-year-old Hailey. Justin and Hailey moved their relationship along very quickly after they got back together in June 2018, and they got married just three months later. They tied the knot just six months after Justin and Selena had split for the final time.

There have been reports that Justin and Selena have continued their relationship, even after the “Yummy” singer’s surprise nuptials with Baldwin. As The Inquisitr reported last July, there were reports that Justin “refused” to stop contacting Selena and trying to reconnect and get her advice. As Radar Online noted, Bieber reached out after Selena went through a very public struggle with mental health that led her to seek rehab treatment. Bieber had also opened up about his struggles with mental health, and he reportedly wanted to let her know that he understood her struggle.

The outreach wasn’t exactly welcome, a source told the celebrity news outlet.

“At the point, he really just needs to let it go,” the insider said. “Justin is married and it’s time.”