Katie Holmes Stuns By Doing A Handstand In A Mismatched Bikini

Katie's stylish swimwear was red and blue.

Katie Holmes showed off her athleticism, balance, and incredible bikini body in a new social media upload. On Sunday, the 41-year-old Dawson’s Creek star took to Instagram to share the stunning snapshot with her fans, and they certainly seemed impressed with what they saw.

Katie was pictured rocking a unique mismatched bikini that had a retro and slightly rustic look. Her bandeau top was crafted out of dark blue gingham fabric, and it featured a puffy design. The garment had ruching around the elasticized edges and thick, ruffly sleeves.

Katie’s bottoms were bright red. They featured a high waistline and low-cut leg openings that ensured that they provided plenty of coverage.

While Katie’s bathing suit was rather conservative, she was still flashing quite a bit of skin. The mother-of-one was showing off her enviably fit figure, including her sculpted stomach, strong back, and long, lean legs. However, she was modeling her cute two-piece from an unusual position by doing a handstand on a beach.

The athletic actress had both toes pointed, but her legs were slightly scissored instead of even with each other. She had placed her hands shoulder width apart, and they were buried in the sand. Katie’s toned arms were perfectly straight, but her body was tilting forward just a bit as if she were about to fall forward.

Katie had her dark hair pulled back in a low, messy bun. Most of her face wasn’t visible because she was looking down at the sand located a short distance away from her nose.

Katie was performing her stunt just a few feet away from the ocean’s edge. Her scenic backdrop included white waves, an expanse of aquamarine ocean, and an azure sky. The silhouette of a lone kayaker was also visible in the distance.

Katie didn’t share any details about her colorful photo. Instead, she used the caption of her post to simply let her 2 million followers know that she was sending some “good vibes” their way.

Katie’s fans responded to her positive post by sending some love right back at her. As of this writing, her seaside snapshot has been liked over 60,000 times. Her photo also received plenty of rave reviews in the comments section of her post.

“This photo gives me a feeling of freedom,” wrote one fan.

“Amazing beauty and strength – all in one!” another admirer gushed.

“Wow! A handstand on the beach – not an easy feat. And beautiful form as well. Namaste!” a third commenter remarked.

One of Katie’s followers suggested that she looked like Wonder Woman in her red and blue bikini. The Batman Begins star also proved that she can look sensational in black earlier this month when she appeared on the cover of Flaunt magazine. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was rocking a sexy romper that resembled lingerie.