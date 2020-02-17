Swedish Model Josefine Forsberg Wears Nothing Underneath A Short Denim Jacket, Flashes Major Skin

Swedish lingerie and swimsuit model Josefine Forsberg, who famous on Instagram for her hot pictures, took to her page on Sunday, February 16, and shared a series of jaw-dropping pictures to wow her 1.1 million fans.

In the snaps, the model was featured rocking a very short denim jacket that she teamed with a pair of cropped jeans. To spice things up, the hottie ditched her bra as a result of which she showed off an ample amount of underboob to titillate her fans. That’s not all, but the model also put her taut stomach on full display to flaunt her gym-honed figure.

To ramp up the glamour, Josefine opted for a full face of makeup. The beauty look featured a nude shade of lipstick, a tinge of bronze blusher, multi-colored eyeshadow, a thick coat of mascara, and well-defined eyebrows. The hottie wore her blond tresses down, side-swept them and allowed strands of hair to cover half of her face. Finally, she painted her perfectly manicured nails with a nude polish.

To her fans’ excitement, she shared not one, not two but three pictures from the shoot. In the first snap, the stunner could be seen keeping a hand on her waist, while lightly grabbing her hair with the other hand. And as she raised her arm to do so, she provided her fans with a generous view of her underboob. The model, however, censored her nipples so as not to violate Instagram’s policy on nudity. She parted her lips and seductively gazed into the camera.

In the second pic, the Scandinavian beauty struck a side pose. She kept a hand her chin and flashed a glimpse of sideboob. In the third and the final picture, which was a collage with the first two pics, the stunner could be seen standing and looking away from the camera while tugging at her jeans.

According to the geotag, the pictures were captured in her native town of Stockholm, Sweden.

In the caption, Josefine informed her fans that her outfit was from the U.K.-based fashion retailer, Pretty Little Thing. The brand also sponsored the post. The hottie also tagged her photographer, Armand Dommer, for credit.

Within nine hours of going live, the snaps garnered more than 14,000 likes and above 200 comments in which fans not only appreciated the stunner for her hotness but also praised her sense of style.

“You’re a very sensual and beautiful woman,” one of her admirers commented on the snap.

“This jacket is wowza, and you look so hot!” another user chimed in.

“This is damn hot! I love the denim on denim style!” a third follower wrote.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of Josefine’s fellow models and influencers. These included Veronica Bielik, Arianny Celeste, and Brooke Lynette.