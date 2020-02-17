Bombshell Lyna Perez Dances Around In Insanely Sexy Bikini In Short Video Clip

Lyna Perez is sending Instagram into overdrive with the most recent video clip that was shared on her wildly popular page. As fans of the brunette bombshell know, Perez is one of the hottest influencers on the planet, and she has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her gorgeous curves for the camera. In the latest update that was added to her smoking hot feed, the beauty looked flawless.

In the caption of the post, she did not specifically tag her location, but she appeared to be in warmer weather with a pool and a beautiful house just at her back. She told her fans that she loves dancing and Bang Energy drinks, as she showed off her moves in some seriously sexy swimwear.

On top, Perez put on a chesty display in a revealing pink bikini top that left little to the imagination. The bottoms were just as sexy, featuring a floral print and string sides while showcasing her toned and tanned stems, as well as her taut tummy.

For the occasion, the social media sensation got all dolled up by wearing her long, dark locks down and waved, in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. She kept things simple, wearing only a few rings on her fingers as accessories. The short clip has only been live on her page for a few short hours, but it is already earning her plenty of attention.

In addition to over 29,000 likes, the post has also earned the model an impressive 1,400 comments and that number continues to climb. Some of her followers took to the clip to let her know that she looks incredible, while many others took the opportunity to rave over her figure. A few fans simply flooded the comments with flame and heart emoji.

“Omg baby you’re perfect,” one fan gushed, adding a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Very gorgeous woman great body and gorgeous in bikini,” another Instagram user raved, adding a series of flame and bikini emoji.

“Will you marry me?” a third follower asked.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that the bombshell sizzled in a revealing outfit. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Perez dropped jaws in a silky white robe that draped perfectly off her shoulders, showing off ample amounts of cleavage in the process. The tiny robe buttoned in the middle and hit on her upper thigh, showing off plenty of leg as well.

It comes as no surprise that the post garnered thousands of likes and comments.