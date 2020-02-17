‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Sizzles In Revealing Leather Lingerie

Lauren Drain’s most recent social media share is one of her hottest yet. As fans of the blond bombshell are well-aware, Drain has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her killer figure on Instagram in a variety of NSFW outfits including bikinis, lingerie, and more. In the latest update that was added to her drool-worthy feed, Drain stunned in an all-black ensemble.

In the caption of the image, the bombshell trainer did not geotag her location but she told her fans that in March, she would be doing her challenge alongside her fans because she wanted to smash some goals. The model did not specifically share if the photo was a throwback or a new photo but one thing is for sure — she looked drop-dead gorgeous. In the picture itself, the beauty stood front and center, looking straight into the camera and flashing her pearly whites. The model wore her long, blond locks down and waved in addition to a flawless application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

The former nurse put her killer figure on full display in a sexy all-leather outfit that included a tiny triangle top that dipped low into her chest, showing off her cleavage. She paired the look with skimpy panties that had a string that connected to some ties that were wrapped around her thighs. The smokeshow added a hot accessory to her outfit with a thin leather necklace and since the post went live, it’s earned her a ton of attention.

In addition to over 10,000 likes, the shot has also amassed over 600 comments in just short of an hour of going live. Some of her followers commented on the shot to let her know that she looks amazing, while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more were left speechless and left their feelings in emoji rather than words.

“Definitely one of your all time best photos,” one fan commented with a series of flexing hand emoji.

“Wow so absolutely beautiful DANG,” a second social media user added.

“You are so beautiful,” one more Instagrammer raved.

