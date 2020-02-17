Three Young Brothers From Georgia All Developed The Same Rare Eye Cancer

One couple had to receive the same heartbreaking diagnosis three times.

Most parents worst nightmare is finding out that one of their children has a health problem, perhaps worst of all cancer. But one couple, Angie and Aaron Rush from Marietta, Georgia, had to receive one very painful diagnosis a total of three times because all three of their young sons had the very same type of rare eye cancer, according to Today.

The couple found out that their youngest son Carter had eye cancer when he was only six months old and they took him in for an eye exam. They received the diagnosis that they were most dreading. Their newborn son had retinoblastoma, the same type of cancer his two older brothers had also been diagnosed with. Now, at only 7-months-old, their young son has a tumor in each one of his eyes and will receive cancer treatment.

“Three boys all with the same cancer, it almost all becomes unbelievable,” Aaron recalled the pain they felt upon getting the diagnosis.

Dr. Thomas Olson, a pediatric hematologist and oncologist at the Aflac Cancer Center at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, described just how rare this particular cancer is. It only makes up a mere 4 percent of cancers found in those under 15-years-of-age.

“It’s a fairly rare pediatric cancer. You would not expect three children in a row (to have it), but it can happen,” Dr. Olson said.

Unfortunately it did happen for this family. Angie and Aaron knew that this heartbreaking diagnosis was a possibility for their family. This is because it can be hereditary and Angie also suffered from it when she was a child. It even caused her to lose an eye.

The couple recalled the day their oldest son, Tristen, was diagnosed with this cancer at only four weeks old.

“I remember the day exactly when he was diagnosed. It’s a matter of ‘OK, we got to go into attack mode, what does this mean, what we need to do, what is going take place,'” Aaron said.

The couple decided to remain positive and hold on to hope for Tristen’s recovery. Then they went through the process again for their second son Caison. Both boys had to go through radiation and chemotherapy to fight the cancer. They are now cancer free. The couple now holds on to hope for the same outcome for baby Carter.

The Rush’s, having suffered more than most families, want there to be one major takeaway from their story.

“There is hope in God’s love,” Aaron said.

Signs of this cancer can include a lazy eye, eye bulging, and vision problems. One baby’s retinoblastoma was shockingly caught through a photograph, as The Inquisitr previously reported.