NFL Rumors: Cam Newton And Carolina Panthers Headed For Inevitable Split

Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers are headed for what looks to be a certain breakup, a new report claims.

There has been speculation for months that the Panthers are ready to move on from the former No. 1 overall pick, and Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer reported that it is now appears set in stone. Fowler noted that the small signs that started showing up during the season are starting to culminate into an almost-certain scenario where the Panthers let Newton go and move into a rebuilding phase.

He noted that new head coach Matt Rhule had had plenty of chances to declare Newton the team’s starting quarterback in the 2020 season, but he has not. That silence on Newton speaks volumes, Fowler wrote.

“And each time, when asked, [Rhule and Panthers owner David Tepper] have contorted themselves like pretzels to make sure not to make any sort of commitment, while also trying very hard not to say anything controversial,” he wrote.

Tepper did expound a bit on Newton’s injured foot, saying that is a big concern for the team and that they won’t be able to make any assessment on where Cam stands until he’s healthy again.

As The Inquisitr reported last month, there is rising speculation that the Panthers will try to trade Newton as soon as he’s back to 100 percent. Speaking on CBS Sports Radio, NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport said that Panthers are waiting until Newton has fully recovered before trying to trade him, which would likely be in March.

Newton was replaced by Kyle Allen after his 2019 season was shut down due to injury, and though Allen turned in some uneven play, there were rumors that the Panthers were planning to move forward with the much-cheaper Allen and try to start building a contending team around him.

There have also been a number of teams connected to Newton. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported (via NBC Sports Chicago) that the Chicago Bears are likely going to be moving on from quarterback Mitch Trubisky this offseason and may have incentive to go after Newton.

“When a team disappoints and struggles and has a year like they’re on track to having, inevitably at the end of a year like that, someone always pays,” Schefter said on ESPN 1000’s Kap and Company. “Sometimes multiple people. But in this particular case I think the first guy you’d look at would be the quarterback. If this keeps up this is where that’s going to be going. That’s my guess.”