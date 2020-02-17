‘Israel’s New Britney Spears’ Noa Kirel Looks Stunningly Hot In A Red Crop Top And Black Shorts On Instagram

Noa Kirel, who has been referred to as “Israel’s new Britney Spears” recently took to her Instagram account and wowed her legions of followers with a set of hot snaps from her latest photoshoot.

In the snaps, which were posted on Sunday, February 16, Noa could be seen rocking a red crop top that she paired with a pair of black leather shorts. To add a tinge of sexiness to her look, the hottie also opted for black fishnet tights along with a pair of long black socks. She completed her attire with a pair of white booties.

Staying true to her signature style, the 18-year-old singer sported a full face of makeup. The application featured a sand-colored foundation that matched her skin tone. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blusher, opted for a nude eyeshadow, a thick coat of mascara and well-defined eyebrows. The stunner finished off her makeup with a nude-pink shade of lipstick.

In terms of jewelry, the stunner – who sings in both English and Hebrew – kept it stylish by opting for a pair of large silver hoop earrings, a set of silver bangles, a chain bracelet, and multiple rings. Finally, she tied her raven-colored tresses in a ponytail to pull off a very sporty look.

To the delight of her fans, the “Drum” singer posted two pictures from the same photoshoot. In the first one, she could be seen squatting on the floor while leaning against a wooden bench. She placed a hand on her head, slightly puckered her lips and looked straight into the camera.

In the second snap, Noa was featured standing up and leaning against the bench, while placing a hand underneath her chin, lifting her face, and looking away from the camera.

In the caption, the Ra’anana native informed her fans that her picture was captured by Yarden Harel Shalom. She also stated that her outfit was from the Israeli fashion retailer, Renuar.

Within 13 hours of having been posted, the snap garnered more than 38,000 likes and above 1,000 comments in which fans and followers not only praised the young singer for her hot looks but also appreciated her chic sense of style.

“Love you so much baby,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“So pretty. You are my love and my life!” another ardent admirer wrote.

“Beautiful outfit and beautiful you! Keep posting!” a third follower chimed in.

Other fans used words and phrases like “amazing,” “hot,” and “so sexy,” to praise the hottie.