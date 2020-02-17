Yaslen Clemente Sizzles In A Tiny Pink Bikini And Poses With A Pig

Yaslen and her porcine pal were chilling out on a beach.

Instagram model Yaslen Clemente treated her adoring fans to two tantalizing photos of one of her tiny bikinis, but a cute pig almost managed to steal the spotlight from the social media sensation.

On Sunday, the self-described “foodie with a booty” took to Instagram to share a set of fun vacation photos with her 1.4 million followers. Yaslen was pictured rocking an eye-catching string bikini that was a pretty pale pink shade. Her top featured crochet trim and small, quilted triangle cups decorated with stitching in a floral pattern.

The petite model’s matching bottoms featured the same stitching and trim, and the small triangle of fabric that was visible in her photo was roughly the same size as her bikini top’s cups. The bottoms also had string ties on the sides that had multiple tiny tassels dangling from their ends. Yaslen was wearing the thin ties pulled up so high that they were even with her bellybutton. This accentuated the difference in size between her tiny waist and her curvy hips.

Yaslen used a tag to reveal that her revealing bikini was a handmade design by Beijobaby. She accessorized her one-of-a-kind bathing suit with a white cowrie shell choker. The model was wearing her shoulder-length blond hair down and parted to the side. For her beauty look, she sported a smokey eye and a natural lip.

In her first photo, Yaslen was pictured on her knees on a white sand beach. She had her legs slightly spread, and she was posing with both arms over her head. This helped to stretch out her torso.

A small pig was lying down in the bright sand next to Yaslen. However, her porcine companion wasn’t pink like her bikini; the furry critter was black. In her second snapshot, Yaslen was reaching down to pet the pig.

Yalsen’s followers took to the comments section of her post to let her know how they felt about her picture, and they had opinions about her bikini, her overall look, and her porky pal.

“Love you in pink,” wrote model Hannah Palmer.

“Can u stop being so hot it’s literally unfair thanks,” read another response to her post.

“Bacon,” wrote Brazilian Instagram star Natalia Garibotto, who also included a fire emoji with her brief remark.

“Yaslen, you loom so beautiful today,” read a fourth comment.

Yaslen is currently in the Bahamas, so her photo was likely taken on Big Major Cay in The Exumas, which is also known as “Pig Beach.” The island’s swimming porcine inhabitants have turned it into a popular tourist destination.

Yaslen shared another set of bikini photos snapped during her island getaway on Saturday. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was pictured rocking a different light pink string bikini that was similarly skimpy.