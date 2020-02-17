Chicago Bears Rumors: David Carr Mentioned As Potential Quarterback Target

When Tom Brady finally decides where he wants to play in 2020, there are going to be ripples throughout the league. That’s especially the case if he decides he no longer wants to be on the New England Patriots.

There have been more than a few teams that have been mentioned as possibly going after Brady. The Chicago Bears, interestingly enough, haven’t really been one of them. Instead, the most recent rumors surrounding the team from the Windy City have more to do with the fallout from wherever the sure-fire Hall of Famer signs.

One of the most prominent rumors is that Brady is going to be signing with the Las Vegas Raiders. If that happens, their current quarterback, Derek Carr is going to be looking for a new home. That, according to 247Sports, is where the Bears could come in.

Should the Raiders suddenly have a need to trade Carr, Chicago could come calling, despite the fact they still have Mitch Trubisky as their signal-caller. As the site points out, “with a need at the quarterback position and a defense that is Super Bowl-ready, Carr does make sense for the Bears. He’s still young and has proven that he can be a good quarterback who can run an offense efficiently”

Dustin Bradford / Getty Images

There is a bit of a hiccup in any plans to land Carr. His contract isn’t going to be that easy to absorb. The site points out the quarterback has a cap hit of $21.5M 2020 and will be going up a bit in 2021. The Bears are going to be having to get a bit creative when it comes to making the cap space to take on the quarterback.

Having to figure out a way to make that space has certainly been called worthwhile. While the Raiders have been linked with Brady almost since it became clear he was interested in seeing what was out there, they didn’t really have to be. Derek Carr had a solid season for a team that had quite a turnaround over 2018.

After going 4-12 last season, Jon Gruden and company posted a 7-9 record and were in the playoff picture up until the final week of the season. In nearly leading the team into the playoffs, Carr completed 70 percent of his passes and posted a quarterback rating of 100. His improved ability to protect the football was the biggest contributor to the team’s season. After throwing 19 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in 2018, he had 21 touchdowns and just eight interceptions in 2019. That’s the kind of performance some experts believe the Chicago Bears might pursue.