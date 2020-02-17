Kinsey Wolanski Sizzles In A Very Revealing Black Bathing Suit On Instagram

American model Kinsey Wolanski, who is best known as the Champions League streaker, recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her 3.5 million fans with yet another sexy swimsuit picture.

In the snap, Kinsey could be seen rocking a very revealing black bathing suit, one which featured a plunging neckline. As a result, the stunner showed off an ample amount of cleavage to titillate her fans. That’s not all, but the high-cut ensemble also enabled her to flaunt her well-toned thighs and lean legs.

Staying true to her signature style, the hottie opted for a full face of makeup. She, however, chose subtle shades so as not to overdo her look.

The application featured an ivory foundation that gave her skin a flawless finish. She dusted her cheeks with a bronze blusher and opted for a brown eyeshadow, heavily-lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara. Kinsey finished off her makeup with well-defined eyebrows and a slick of nude-pink lipstick.

The model kept it very simple by only opting for a pair of delicate stud earrings, while she wore her highlighted tresses in soft, romantic waves and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and arms.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Austria, while to pose for the picture, she could be seen partially submerged in a swimming pool.

To the delight of her fans, the stunner posted not one, not two, but three snaps from the same photoshoot.

In the first one, she could be seen standing in the pool with her eyes closed and with her lips slightly parted. In the second snap, she was featured partially submerged in water while looking straight into the camera. In the third and last photograph, Kinsey could once again be seen standing in the pool and seductively gazing into the camera.

In the caption, she informed her fans that her sexy swimsuit is from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova. She also mentioned that she has uploaded her “insane Austria” vlog on her YouTube channel.

Within a day of going live, and as of this writing, the snap has racked up 433,000 likes and above 2,000 comments which shows that the model is very popular on Instagram.

“I have literally never seen anything so perfect,” one of her ardent admirers commented on the snap.

“You are so f*ucking on fire!!” another user chimed in.

“Wow, wow, wow, and just wow!!!” a third follower remarked.

Many of Kinsey’s fellow models and influencers also liked the racy snap to show their appreciation and support. These included Francia James, Lindsey Pelas and Sofia Bevarly.