Bernie Sanders Flustered After Topless Protesters Storm Stage At Nevada Rally: ‘Always A Little Excitement’

Those who attended Bernie Sanders‘ rally in Nevada on Sunday got quite an unexpected show.

Just after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the Vermont senator at a rally in Carson City, a woman ran to the stage and tried to wrestle the microphone away from Sanders. She then grabbed another one and implored Sanders to back off his support for a dairy bill that compensated farmers for falling milk prices.

“Bernie, I’m your biggest supporter, and I’m here to ask you to stop pumping up the dairy industry and to stop pumping up animal agriculture,” she said, via the New York Post. “I believe in you…”

That was when security moved in to remove the woman, but she was joined by a series of other women who walked across the stage holding pictures of cows — followed at the end by topless women who poured cartons of milk on their half-naked bodies. The protesters were all led away, and Sanders took a moment to compose himself.

“This is Nevada. There’s always a little excitement — at no extra cost. Except we have a lot of water on the stage,” Sanders said.

As The Daily Mail noted, Bernie’s wife, Jane Sanders, was standing at the side of the stage as the topless protesters were led away. Pictures showed that she had a laugh to see them taken off the stage, while Bernie looked a little annoyed.

This is not the first time that Sanders has been interrupted by topless protesters. He was also targeted during the 2016 election.

Sanders and the other 2020 Democratic hopefuls have been spending plenty of time in Nevada ahead of next week’s caucus, the third contest in the race to take on Donald Trump in November.

The report noted that the women seemed to follow the protest from actor Joaquin Phoenix, who dedicated his Oscar acceptance speech to speak out against the abuses of the dairy industry.

“We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow and when she gives birth we steal her baby, even though her cries of anguish are unmistakable,” Phoenix said, leaving his shirt on as he delivered the message. “And then we take her milk that’s intended for her calf and we put it in our coffee and our cereal.”

More pictures of the topless protesters (censored versions to keep it safe for work) were included in The Daily Mail’s report, showing the unusual protest from close up.