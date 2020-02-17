Criminal Defense Attorney Edward Molari Gives His Take On Why Olivia Jade Giannulli’s Crew Resume Was Released

Criminal defense attorney Edward Molari says that the public release of Olivia Jade Giannulli's crew resume was a result of her mother's demand for evidence.

Just last week the official crew resume that was used for one of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s two daughters was released publicly. While the first name was redacted, it can be inferred through the dates on the document that it was used for Olivia Jade Giannulli. Massachusetts criminal defense attorney Edward Molari gave his take on the meaning behind this legal move, explaining that it was likely released following demands from Loughlin and Giannulli’s own legal team, according to Hollywood Life.

Earlier this month Loughlin and Giannulli made some pretty significant accusations against the government, accusing prosecutors of withholding documents and other forms of evidence that would have prove their innocence in regards to the college admissions scandal. Prosecutors retaliated by releasing plenty of documents, including this one, Molari explained.

“Apparently the document was published in response to a demand for documents by the defense. It appears that the defense was insisting that the government produce specific evidence of fraud, and the government appears to believe that this document is responsive to that request.”

Of course Loughlin and Giannulli will likely respond to this release, saying they had nothing to do with the doctoring of it. But this will only further plant a seed of doubt the mind’s of the jury as the famous couple will now have to explain how this document came into existence or who they were working with that put it together for them.

“I assume Olivia Jade didn’t write the document or transmit it. It is possible that the government picked this document because the most obvious defense Lori and Mossimo could raise is to say they didn’t author it, but that raises the question of who did,” Molari explained.

Essentially, this document could be a way for prosecutors to make Loughlin and her husband look untrustworthy. Additionally, if the jury isn’t able to believe them about this, they will likely have trouble believing them regarding the $500,000 bribe they’ve also been accused of paying to get their daughters into the University of Southern California.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, inside sources have already spoken out in regards to the public release of this resume. The sources have claimed that neither Loughlin or her husband knew about the document at all. They even went as far as to neither one of them had the background knowledge regarding the sport necessary to put the document together.