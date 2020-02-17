‘General Hospital’ Monday Spoilers: Jax & Nina Talk About Regrets

Nina seems to have moved on from Valentin Cassadine, as seen on Friday’s General Hospital. She and Jasper Jax have been flirting with each other for weeks now and they finally got their romance going. However, things moved rather quickly between them. They seemed to have skipped the dating process and headed straight to the bedroom.

Coming up on Monday’s episode, Jax and Nina will be talking about regrets. In the previews, Nina asks Jax if he has any regrets about what happened between them. It’s likely that he will say he doesn’t as recent General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps indicates that he is ready to move forward with his life and that includes Nina Reeves. From the first time that these two laid eyes on each other at the Nurses Ball last year, they had an instant attraction, despite Nina being engaged to Valentin.

Now that she is no longer involved with her ex, she is free to move on with Jax. That puts her new man in danger as Valentin has already had thoughts of shooting Jax, but luckily that was only in his imagination.

Nina still has feelings for Valentin and that could complicate things with Jax. He knows that she is still not completely over her ex-fiance, but he seems to have taken the plunge anyway.

Nina's ready to negotiate a future with Jax, one that's above board with the lawyers. His response might surprise you.

Tune into a romantic, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @watroswatros pic.twitter.com/RMx7kPwgaB — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 14, 2020

General Hospital fans are a little bewildered that there was talk of Jax wining and dining Nina before they decided to take their relationship to the next level. They appeared to have bypassed the dating part, but Jax did offer her wine as he took her for a tour of his bedroom.

As The Inquisitr had previously reported, Nina approached Jax in his office on Friday to talk about their status. Nina even went so far as to consult a lawyer about dating your boss and he gave the okay. Nina seemed a little hesitant at first, but then she gave in as they shared their second kiss even before they got to his house.

Valentin may not be out of the picture just yet. He is still hooked on his ex. Once he finds out that she slept with Jax, things may take a turn for the worse. His life has taken a drastic turn and this piece of news could send him over the edge.

General Hospital fans are divided on the pairing of Jax and Nina with many thinking that it’s just too fast for them to hook up. It stands to reason that Nina is doing her best to forget Valentin.