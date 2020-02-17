Hannah Palmer Stuns In Blue Bikini For Trio Of ‘Golden Hour’ Snapshots

Hannah was posing on a beach in Hawaii.

Blond bombshell Hannah Palmer treated her fans to three stunning snapshots of her enviable bikini body, and she made sure that the lighting was just right for her seaside photo shoot.

On Sunday, the smoking hot social media sensation took to Instagram to share the pictures with her 1.2 million followers. The 21-year-old model was rocking a sapphire blue bikini that was a little less revealing than some of the skimpy swimsuits that she often poses in. Her top featured seamed, molded cups with underwire. The structured and supportive garment also had adjustable shoulder straps and thick ribbon ties that were knotted in the center of the bust. The top gave Hannah’s already ample cleavage a boost by pushing it up.

The buxom blond’s bikini bottoms were an ultra low-rise design with thick side straps. The left side was embellished with white logo hardware.

Hannah’s bikini perfectly showcased her hourglass shape, including her tiny waist and curvy hips. The low-rise design of her bottoms also drew the eye to her thigh gap and elongated her torso.

Hannah’s thick, blond tresses were styled in tousled, beachy waves with a deep side part. Her beauty look included a bright pink lip, bronze contour on her cheeks, and a generous coat of mascara. Her golden skin had an all-over glow.

In her first photo, Hannah was pictured posing with both arms up over her head. She was grasping her left elbow with her right hand. Her lips were slightly parted, and she had a sultry look on her face. Hannah had her arms down in the second picture, which provided a closer view of her bikini. It also revealed that her fingernails were painted bright pink. For her third photo, Hannah posed with both hands on the sides of her head and her elbows pointed outward. Her arms and legs were dusted with sand, and she had a small, teasing smile on her face.

According to the tags that Hannah added to her post, her bikini was from Solid & Striped, and her photos were shot on Oahu, Hawaii’s North Shore. In the caption of her post, she noted that her modeling session on the beach took place during the “golden hour” when the setting sun provided the perfect soft lighting for taking photos.

As of this writing, Hannah’s photos have been liked over 37,000 times.

“You are amazing! A Beautiful lady with a Beautiful body!” wrote one of the model’s enthusiastic admirers.

“Every pic of you makes me speechless,” another fan gushed.

“Amazing pics, great color on you,” a third commenter remarked.

Many of Hannah’s followers agreed that she looked beautiful in blue, but they seem to enjoy seeing her rock bikinis of any color. Her admirers also had a lot of positive things to say about the white bikini she was wearing in another photo snapped on a beach in Hawaii. However, she was only wearing the bottom half of the bathing suit.