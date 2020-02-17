Nicaraguan Fitness Model Dolly Castro Rocks See-Through Tights In Racy Photo With Her Husband

Dolly Castro shared a racy new update to her Instagram account in which she declared her love for her husband, Samier Chavez, and her 6.2 million fans are going crazy for it.

On Saturday, February 15, the Nicaraguan fitness model took to the popular social media app to upload a sweltering snapshot that saw her in a revealing outfit that left little to the imagination.

For the photo, Castro posed with her back to the camera as she lifted up one leg to Chavez’s body and rested her hand on his stomach. Meanwhile, the hubby grabbed her lifted up with one hand while placing his free hand on her booty.

Castro rocked an interesting two-piece set in a see-through black fabric with a solid print featuring a double “F” just like the Fendi logo. Though she did not tag the brand on her post, she confirmed this was the case in response a fan who asked in the comments section.

On her lower body, Castro had on a pair of sheer tights that sat high on her back, which helped accentuate the contrast between her voluptuous derriere and her itty bitty waist. The patterned bottoms clung to her body, further enhancing her famous booty and legs.

Castro teamed her stockings with a matching top. The top resembles a sports or comfy bra in the same sheer fabric as the bottoms. Because she had her back to the onlooker, the front of her chest was not visible.

Sanchez had on a pair of black pants that matched his wife’s outfit. He opted to go shirtless for the photo, showcasing his numerous tattoos on his upper arms and chest.

Castro wore her brunette hair styled down in large, loose waves that cascade onto her back, all the way to her derriere. Castro shot an intense look at her husband, which was reciprocated by Sanchez.

The photo proved to be a hit with Castro’s fans. In under a day of being published, the post has garnered more than 83,300 likes and upwards of 930 comments, as of the time of this writing.

Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise the couple and their love, and also to shower Castro with compliments.

“This photo is hawt!!! That’s a whole lotta woman and just the perfect man to handle all of it! This is fire [fire emoji]. You two look great together,” one user raved.

“Happy Valentine’s Day Miss Castro. To you and your hubby,” said another fan, including a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“I just love y’all together. [heart-eyes emoji] can’t wait for something like this,” a third fan chimed in, topping off the message with a few fire emoji.