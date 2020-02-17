Mexican Model Yuliett Torres Shows Off Perfect Model Bod In Red Lingerie

Mexican model Yuliett Torres recently took to her Instagram account and completely mesmerized her 4.9 million fans with a very hot lingerie picture.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen rocking a red lace bra that she teamed with a pair of matching lace panties, an ensemble that allowed her to show off her perfect cleavage, toned stomach, sculpted abs, as well as her sexy thighs.

Staying true to her signature style and to match her glamorous lingerie, Yuliett opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation that gave her skin a flawless finish. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blusher, opted for a pinkish-mocha shade of lipstick, black eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup with well-defined eyebrows.

The stunner wore her highlighted tresses down, while she kept it simple by ditching jewelry. To pose for the snap, Yuliett lied on a gray-colored carpet, held her hair with her hands, parted her lips and seductively looked at the camera.

In the caption, she wished her fans a happy Valentine’s Day, which was a day late but her fans didn’t seem to mind that at all.

Within a day of having been posted, and as of the writing of this article, the sexy picture has racked up more than 107,000 likes and above one thousand comments. Such a volume of interest shows that the hottie is very popular on the photo-sharing website and fans eagerly wait for her to post sexy photos and videos every week.

Per usual, Yuliett’s most ardent admirers flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts and showered her with numerous compliments.

“Wow!! You are super hot, my queen. I love your lingerie and your body,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Damn, you are deliciously hot, Yuliett!” another user chimed in.

“Happy Valentine, beautiful Yuliett. I hope you had a great time,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan, who seems to be quite obsessed with the model, asked her to marry him.

“You are so pretty and hot!! Will you be my wife?”

Other fans used words and phrases like “goddess,” “amazing figure,” and “yummy,” to express their admiration for the Latina beauty. The remaining fans posted countless hearts, kiss, and fire emoji instead of words to let the model know how much they adore her.

Apart from her fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many other models and influencers. These included Viviane Lomelin and Maria Santos.