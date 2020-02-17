Daisy Keech Flashes Cleavage & Sits On A Skateboard For An Adorable New Pic

American model Daisy Keech shared a cute new shot with her followers earlier today on Instagram. The blond babe wore casual clothing, including a low-cut tank top and a pair of sweatpants, and she sat on a skateboard while looking at the camera with a soft expression on her angelic facial features.

Daisy didn’t say where the photo was taken, but it appeared to be outside of a residential home — possibly her own. She sat down on a skateboard in the middle of a walkway or driveway. The blond bombshell rocked an olive-green tank top that showed off her ample breasts and cleavage. She paired her shirt with a pair of comfortable-looking gray sweatpants, cuffed at the ankles. To complete the look, Daisy wore a simple pair of white sneakers.

She left her blond hair loose and pulled it all to her side, where it draped across her shoulder and arm. It appeared that the stunner had applied a full face of makeup. However, she kept the application to a minimum to highlight her natural beauty and dewy skin. Her lips looked plump in a shade of pink lipstick, and her eyelashes were thickened with a coat of mascara.

In under four hours of going live, Daisy’s post accumulated over 180,000 likes and greater than 1,300 comments. Hundreds of her fans from across the globe poured into her comments section to praise her beauty. Dozens of her fans wondered if Daisy could actually skate and commented that her outfit looked great on her hourglass figure despite the casual style.

A few people playfully flirted with Daisy and asked her out since her caption told people to take a shot.

“Okay then… will you be mine,” responded fellow model Natalie Roush, adding a red heart emoji to her comment.

Model Abby Rao also liked Daisy’s latest share.

“You are so pretty!!” gushed another user.

“Great look. Just love it You are gorgeous,” wrote a second person, inserting a hug, double heart, and heart eyes emoji to their remark.

“I love u so much you dont even know,” admitted a third fan.

“Looking very sexy and beautiful always,” contributed a fourth admirer.

