‘One Piece’ Chapter 971 Spoilers: Oden’s Execution Starts, Truth About ‘Fool Of A Lord’ Revealed!

The latest chapter of One Piece, which is titled “Sentenced to Boil,” featured the start of the execution of Lord Kozuki Oden and the Nine Red Scabbards. It also revealed that the main reason why Lord Oden decided to dance in every part of the Land of Wano and earned the title the “Fool of a Lord.”

One Piece Chapter 971 started with Lady Kozuki Toki, Kozuki Momonosuke, and Kozuki Hiyori. Before consuming anything, the food and water were tested for poison by one of Lord Oden’s loyal servants. Toki reminded Momonosuke that he needed to be careful since he would be one leading the Land of Wano in the future. After Hiyori reminded them about Lord Oden’s execution, Momonosuke cried, and it seems like he already accepted his father’s fate.

Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido and Shogun Kurozumi Orochi decided to execute Lord Oden, Kinemon, Kanjuro, Raizo, Denjiro, Ashura Doji, Kawamatsu, Kiku, Nekomamushi, and Inuarashi by boiling them to death. Before receiving their punishment, Lord Oden made one final request to Emperor Kaido – set his people free if he withstands the punishment for one hour. Emperor Kaido laughed and agreed, thinking that even a man of Lord Oden’s caliber couldn’t do such a thing.

Lord Oden finally put himself into the giant point with boiling oil. However, though they were with him in the pot, the Nine Red Scabbards weren’t experiencing the same punishment since Lord Oden was carrying them using the cover made of wood. Kinemon and the others prepared themselves to share the same fate as Lord Oden but they were immediately stopped by their master and were ordered to stay where they were.

Most people only expected Lord Oden to last for seconds but after minutes of standing in the boiling pot, he remained conscious. Some of them started to get bored and said some insulting words that didn’t sit well with Shinobu. Shinobu attacked the men and threatened to cut their heads using her sword. Everyone, including the Nine Red Scabbards, was surprised by Shinobu’s actions.

One Piece Chapter 971 featured Shinobu revealing the truth behind the “Fool of a Lord.” Shinobu told everyone who was present in the place of execution that Lord Oden agreed to dance and make himself look like a fool to save the people of the Land of Wano. For every time he dances, Emperor Kaido agreed to free 100 people that they kidnapped. Lord Oden trusted Emperor Kaido’s words but it turned that from the time that they made the agreement, he really didn’t have the intention of becoming true to his words.