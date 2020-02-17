American ‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Shows Off Amazing Figure In Tube Top In Photo From Recent Getaway

Rachel Cook shared a new update to her Instagram page that showed her 2.6 million fans a bit of how her recent getaway is going so far.

On Sunday, February 16, the American Playboy model took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot of herself in a skintight outfit that did her curves nothing but favors.

For the photo, Cook stood with her back to the camera in front of a set of towering rock formations and desert vegetation that gave away she was in the Western United States. As the geotag added to her post revealed, the model posed for the picture at the Valley of Fire Park, a reserve in Nevada.

On her upper body, Cook rocked a tube top that featured a fire print in bright yellow and orange against a black background. The shoulderless, sleeveless top sat low on her chest, teasing a bit of her cleavage. The top boasted a stretchy fabric that clung to her torso, helping accentuate the model’s slender midsection. Her top cut short just above her navel area, showcasing a bit of skin.

Cook teamed her top with a pair of denim pants that sat higher on her back than it did on the front. This style of jeans enhanced Cook’s toned booty as it contrasted her derriere and strong hips with her itty bitty waist.

Cook accessorized her look by wearing a black belt with silver details through the hoops of her jeans. The model did not share where any of her garments were from.

The model posed with her back and right side to the viewer as she looked over her shoulder at the camera. Cook shot a fierce gaze at the onlooker with her lips pouted in a seductive way. Cook rocked her buzzed hair and a full face of makeup to complete her look.

The post proved to be popular with Cook’s fans. In just a few hours of being published, the photo has attracted more than 31,600 likes and upwards of 210 comments, as of the time of this writing.

Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise the model’s beauty and to express their admiration for Cook.

“Sensational stunning scenery,” one user chimed in, trailing the words with a red heart, a fire and a couple of smileys.

“You are so beautiful,” replied another one, topping off the comment with a couple of red heart emoji.

“So pretty and hot,” a third fan raved.