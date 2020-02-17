Kendall Jenner Rocks Tiny Black Bikini In Racy Instagram Video

Kendall Jenner is leaving little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post, rocking a barely there black bikini and helping give a hand to her sister’s business.

The model and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Stories this weekend to show off her very well-toned physique in a black bikini from her sister’s SKIMS line. As Hollywood Life noted, Kendall stood with her hands on her hips in the mirror selfie, and tagged sister Kim and the SKIMS Instagram page in the videos to help direct her millions of Instagram followers to one of her big sister’s man business ventures.

The clips gave fans a very up-close glimpse of the swimwear, with Kendall zooming in on the sleek and revealing design. This is not the first time another member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has helped give a boost to Kim’s brand, the report added.

“On Jan. 25, Kim’s daughter North West, 6, her niece Penelope Disick, 7, and some other little girls posed for pics and videos while wearing cozy-looking robes from the line. Kim showed them off in a post on Instagram.”

Kendall’s revealing post came a week after Kim celebrated the launch of the SKIMS line in Nordstrom stores in New York City. Kim showed up to one of the stores for the grand opening, where she chatted with fans who waited in a line that stretched around the block. Husband Kanye West also showed up to support Kim, the Hollywood Life report noted.

Kim herself has helped give some attention to SKIMS, posing in some of the form-fitting swimwear offered by the company. In one post, Kim rocked a curve-hugging one-piece swimsuit while she stood beside other models wearing the light pink designs.

The post from Kendall could help even further. While Kim and her sisters owe their fame to the family’s reality television empire, Kendall has made a name for herself on the modeling circuit and where she has garnered attention beyond her reality star fame.

Kendall is no stranger to sharing revealing images of herself. Before she shared the shot rocking a black bikini, the model gave her 122 million Instagram followers a glimpse of herself wearing a crop top and panties. Kendall cuddled a pet rabbit in the picture while she showed off her Calvin Klein underwear — another product that she represents. The picture was another hit with fans, garnering more than 6 million likes and plenty of compliments about her fit physique.