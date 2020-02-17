American ‘Playboy’ Model Antje Utgaard Sizzles In A Red Bikini, Shows Off Her Tanned Body On Instagram

American Playboy model Antje Utgaard, who is popular on social media for her amazing figure and beautiful looks, recently took to her page and wowed her fans with a hot bikini snapshot.

In the picture, which was posted on Sunday, February 16, the stunner could be seen rocking a red bikini that perfectly hugged her beautiful curves. The risque ensemble allowed Antje to show off an ample amount of cleavage as well as a glimpse of her taut stomach, a move that sent temperatures soaring.

Staying true to her signature style, the hottie opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation that gave Antje’s skin a flawless finish. She lightly dusted her cheeks with a pink blusher and opted for a dark terracotta shade of lipstick that perfectly accentuated her luscious lips. She sported heavily lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara, and finished off her makeup with well-defined eyebrows. To ramp up the glam, Antje also painted her manicured nails with a nude polish.

She wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her shoulders and ample bosom.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Oahu, which is an island in Hawaii. She posed for the snap while standing straight in a nondescript room. She tugged at her bikini bottoms, slightly puckered her lips and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very sexy look.

In the caption, the model informed her fans that she got her artificial tanning from the L.A.-based cosmetic treatment center, Pure Organic Airbrush Tanning.

Within four hours of having been posted, the hot picture accrued more than 18,000 likes and above 180 comments in which fans and followers not only praised the model for her hot looks but they also appreciated her enviable body.

“Just pure perfection… you’re so gorgeous!!!! one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You look so breathtakingly beautiful!!” another user chimed in.

“God, you are so gorgeous! I can’t even!” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer openly confessed his feelings for the model.

“I am so in love with you.”

Other fans used words and phrases like “oh yes!” “sexy body,” and “you’re an angel” to express their admiration for the stunner.

Apart from her fans and followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the video to show appreciation and support. These included Canadian model Khloe Terae, Tiffany Keller and Rachel Bush.