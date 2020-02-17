Justin Bieber Shaves His Mustache While His Wife Hailey Baldwin And Fans React

Justin Bieber has been getting some flak for his mustache which isn’t exactly a hit among all his fans. On Sunday, the singer took to social media to share a video of himself shaving off his mustache.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Justin stands in front of a bathroom mirror wearing a white t-shirt. He holds his phone in one hand and an electric hair clipper in the other. With music playing in the background and lyrics from the songs appearing on the video, Justin takes the clippers to his mustache and shaves it off.

For the epic mustache removal, he chose three different songs to play over the video. The first song that plays is “Miss You” by The Rolling Stones. Next up is “Since You’ve Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson, and finally “Hit the Road Jack” by Ray Charles. Fans shouldn’t get too excited about the singer shaving his mustache, though, as he hinted that the mustache will be making a return in the future.

Following the video, Justin shared a picture of the results adding a caption that reads, “Mustachio is on holiday but he’ll be bacck.” He also shared a photo of himself to Instagram calling himself “Baby Face BIEB” and fans chimed in with their reactions to Justin shaving his mustache.

It looks like Justin’s wife, Hailey Baldwin, was ecstatic with the new look commenting, “yeeeeee” on the photo and adding an emoji with hearts for eyes.

One fan commented, “Finally” while adding a cat emoji with hearts for eyes and a laughing crying emoji.

Another fan also seemed to be happy that the mustache was gone, but isn’t anticipating the return writing, “Tell him to take his time returning.”

“It’s so much better,” another comment read.

Within the first hour of being posted, the photo of a mustacheless Justin had more than 900,000 likes from his more than 127 million followers.

Justin also shared the news on Twitter saying, “Mustachio went on holiday.”

Within the first hour of being posted, the tweet had over 25,000 likes from his many followers, with many chiming in underneath the tweet. Many of the comments matched the sentiments of those on Instagram with many fans happy to see Justin without his mustache.

On Valentine’s Day, Justin released his new album, Changes, and it appears that the singer was ready for a change in his appearance, at least for the time being. It is unclear if his mustache will make an appearance on the tour that Justin Bieber will embark on later this year.