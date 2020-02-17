Jessa Duggar’s Son Henry Gets Busted For Drinking Orange Juice From The Jug In Adorable Video

Henry Seewald really loves his orange juice.

Jessa Duggar’s son Henry just turned 3 earlier this month. He is growing up fast and already doing manly things. The Counting On star took to her Instagram on Sunday to reveal that the little guy was caught in the act. Henry is seen drinking from a huge jug of orange juice thinking that he was alone and it was all caught on video.

At first glance, you could tell that this scene wasn’t being played out at Jessa and Ben’s house. When asked by a fan whether they had moved into a new house, the Duggar daughter confirmed that they were visiting with her in-laws, the Seewald family. Henry is standing in the kitchen with the jug of yummy orange juice in his little hands. At first he is just standing there with his tongue sticking out while holding onto it looking a little suspicious. He then quietly peers around the island in the kitchen to where everyone else is. You can hear voices coming from the other room. Once he figures that the coast is clear, he puts the jug up to his mouth and starts drinking.

Since the top is bigger than his mouth, Henry just let the tasty drink flow into mouth as he holds it up skillfully. Duggar fans were quite impressed with his talent of not spilling any juice on his clothes or the floor. It almost seems like he has done this before.

“That’s awesome!! You are going to have to keep a close eye on this one!!” one fan commented.

“Looks like he’s been watching someone, he’s actually really good!” another follower said.

Henry is wearing a beige shirt with tan pants and he has his shoes off as he sips the orange goodness. It looks like his mom may have recently given him a haircut, or at least wet it down as it is more wavy than curly in this video.

One of Jessa’s followers asked if Henry knew he was being watched. The mom of three came back and said that he didn’t have a clue. Ben’s mother was secretly filming the whole thing without her grandson knowing that they were watching him.

Henry Seewald had his birthday on February 6 and this year was a little different kind of celebration that continued for a week straight. As previously detailed by The Inquisitr, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald decided to change things up a bit. They gave their middle child a gift every day the week leading up to his actual birthday. There is a video that was posted to see all of the excitement that it brought him and his older brother Spurgeon, 4.