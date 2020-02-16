‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Olivia Brower Puts On Busty Display In Lavender Bikini Top

Olivia Brower shared a new update to her Instagram feed in which she treated her 330,000 fans to a throwback photo from her recent shoot for the upcoming spread of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in the British Virgin Islands.

On Saturday, February 15, the swimsuit model took to the popular social media app to post the close-up shot of herself in a tiny bikini that showcased her busty figure.

Brower stood on a beach near the crystal-clear waters of the ocean, which could be seen in the background. The camera captured the California native from the chest up, focusing on her face. Brower had her head turned lightly to the right as she smiled at something outside the frame.

The blond stunner — whose journey with Sports Illustrated began last year when she jetted off to the Bahamas to shoot her rookie spread — did not include a geotag with her post, but she indicated in the caption that she was with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in the photo. Brower also tagged different crew members who jetted off with her to the British oversees territory.

Brower sported a two-piece bathing suit in a lavender color that complemented her tanned complexion. The bikini top boasted a classic triangle cut with thin straps that tied behind her neck. Its triangles were small, putting her ample cleavage on display and showing off a little bit of her sideboob. The top also featured a textured fabric that added a romantic detail to the bikini.

Because the photo showed Brower from the chest up, her bikini bottoms could be seen. However, she had previously posted a video of this same occasion that showed a bit of her bottoms, revealing that they matched her bra.

The model wore her dark blond hair up in a tight ponytail. Her makeup included a smoky eye in metallic brown, complete with black mascara. A shimmery pink blush on her cheeks helped highlight the facial structure. As indicated by the tag added to the post, her makeup was done by Australian makeup artist Tobi Henney, known simply as Tobi Makeup on Instagram.

In under a day, the photo has attracted more than 25,900 likes and upwards of 230 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Brower’s beauty, showering her with their compliments and emoji.

“Always so beautiful,” one user raved, trailing the words with a red rose and pink hearts emoji.

“Wish you an amazing weekend! Happy Valentine’s Day,” replied another fan, including a purple heart emoji at the end of the comment.