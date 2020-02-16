God Will Save America From The Coronavirus Thanks To Donald Trump, Says Conservative Pastor

During a service in Omaha, Nebraska last Sunday, conservative pastor Hank Kunneman spoke of the coronavirus that has spread from Wuhan, China to other regions of the world, including the United States, Newsweek reports.

According to Kunneman, Americans should not fear an infection from the virus because God will grant “mercy” thanks to President Donald Trump and his administration’s anti-abortion stance

“And because of the administration that stands in this land, who honor me, who honour the covenants of your forefathers and of the Constitution,” he said. “And because they have aligned themselves with Israel and because they have sided on the right side of life — life in the womb, life given outside of the womb — there I give life to this nation and I give mercy.

“Do not fear. This virus is the spirit of God.”

Per The Daily Beast, Trump previously said that the coronavirus would disappear by April. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield contradicted Trump’s claim and said that the medical community is unsure about what the future holds in regard to the virus.

“Right now we’re in an aggressive containment mode,” he said, adding that experts still don’t know much about the virus.

Redfield said he believes that the virus will likely transform into a “community virus” that will be hard to eliminate.

Referring to the coronavirus, Trump says he was told by China's President Xi, "By April, during the month of April, the heat generally kills this kind of virus, so that would be a good thing." pic.twitter.com/AbYyX4qRzZ — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 10, 2020

The coronavirus has reportedly killed 1,669 people and infected 69,000 others. Although initially believed the stem from Wuhan’s Huanan Seafood Market, a recent report from the South China University of Technology suggests that it comes from a government research laboratory — the Wuhan Center for Disease Control (WHCDC) — located in close proximity to the fish market.

According to the report, the government lab was home to hundreds of disease-ridden bats of the species believed to be the source for the virus. The alleged species is reportedly not native to Wuhan but was being experimented on in the WHCDC.

During an interview with CNN last week, Redfield warned that the coronavirus would likely continue posing a threat to America for the rest of the year. As of now, the coronavirus has caused 15 cases across seven states: Illinois, Arizona, California, Washington, Massachusetts, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Travel bans currently apply to foreign nationals that have visited China within 14 days of their arrival in the U.S. In addition, any U.S. citizen that has traveled to China’s Hubei province within 14 days of their return to America must enter a mandatory 14-day quarantine.