Larsa Pippen Looks Smoking Hot In A Skintight Cupped Dress As She Reflects On Her Blessings

Larsa Pippen looked stunning in a tight dress for her most recent Instagram photo. The reality TV personality shared the pic with her fans on Sunday evening.

In the snap, Larsa looked smoking hot as she rocked a cupped gray dress. The garment boasted thin straps and a cinched waist that flaunted the model’s toned arms, abundant cleavage, curvy hips, and flat tummy.

Larsa wore her long, light brown hair parted in the center and styled loose curls that fell over her shoulder and down her back. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot.

The application consisted of defined eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and dramatic pink eye shadow. She finished off the glam look with a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheekbones, a dark pink tint to her full lips.

She accessorized the look with white polish on her fingernails and small gold hoop earrings. She stood in a kitchen as she posed with her backside against the cabinets and her hands grasping the counter top. In the background, a toaster, blender, knives, and other kitchen items can be seen.

In the caption of the photo, Larsa revealed that on Sundays she likes to reflect on all of her blessings, as well as the lessons she’s learned in life.

Meanwhile, many of the model’s more than 1.9 million followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button over 8,800 likes and more than 130 within the first hour after it was uploaded to her account.

“Just drop dead Gorgeous. What a woman,” one of Larsa’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Wow baby you look so fabulous,” remarked another admirer.

“You have definitely been blessed sweetheart! That body, that pretty face,” a third social media user told the model.

“Wow that dress is amazing and you look gorgeous wearing it. You’re so stunning and beautiful Larsa. You’re an inspiration,” a fourth comment read.

As many fans already know, Larsa hasn’t been shy about showing off her flawless figure in the past. The model is often seen in scanty outfits such as plunging dresses, tight shirts, and more.

Earlier this week, the Kardashian bestie got the pulses of her fans racing when she rocked a colorful bikini and a matching robe while she posed by a swimming pool.

That post also proved to be a popular one among Larsa Pippen’s fans. To date, the snap has garnered more than 37,000 likes and over 440 comments.